"After choosing the [band] name, it's funny recognising how often we ask, 'Where's Jimmy?'," singer Hugh Westcott says of bandmate, bassist James Pansini. "He's missing pretty often. At the time [the name was chosen], all of us were living in Orange and Jimmy was living in the Mountains [Hartley]. So we'd often say, 'Where's Jimmy?' 'He's on his way'."