I'm so glad I have social media to save me from becoming a walking embarrassment.
Here I am thinking that, over a few decades, I have successfully honed a "look" that I'm comfortable with and is reasonably fashionable.
What people wear fascinates me.
Some play it safe. Some play it loose. Some play it unique. Some don't play it at all (I'm not talking about naturists. I'm referring to people who couldn't give a toss about what they wear. If it's reasonably clean, it fits, it's cool, or warm, enough ... it's good to go).
I have kept an eye on fashion, even though the closest I have come to haute couture was years ago at an exhibition of Audrey Hepburn's clothes.
Squinting at the star's gowns through the protective low light at the Powerhouse Museum, I wondered what it felt like to wear clothes custom-made by Givenchy and Valentino.
They were works of art. Still are.
That said, high fashion looks mighty uncomfortable.
Thank god I don't have that problem.
I've got enough on my fashion plate now that I've reached a certain age. I was told I would feel "invisible". I wish. The level of concern about what us older legends are wearing is astounding, and weird.
Here's a sample of "over-50 style advice for women" skimmed from the sewage that is social media. Don't wear your hair too long or too short. Some layered cuts and colours are forbidden, and I believe you risk being arrested if you are over-50, female, and go out in public with pigtails or plaits.
Best not to wear shoes that are too flat, require socks, or are too chunky. Sure, jazz up a brunch outfit with appropriate trainers (aka "joggers"), but don't get too matchy-matchy with your sporty tote bag.
Forget skirt hemlines, apparently nothing piles on the years like a badly cut capri pant.
Steer clear of cropped jackets, as you'll look like a clown if your sleeves aren't rolled in the correct manner.
Then there is the makeup minefield. Contouring is a dangerous path for types like me, and eyebrow plucking and pencilling is best left in the hands of specialists who, it seems, must now have a degree from London's Royal College of Art.
OK, I'm going to play the game.
Like Madonna, I will be getting rid of all hair on my person. My wardrobe will be restricted to a black body bag with eye holes (just to clarify, it will be an actual body bag. Cadaver chic. Not one of those stupidly tiny body bags designed to cross your torso).
Footwear will be my aforementioned jazzy joggers, as I will need to jump everywhere in my sack.
As I'm not allowed to get either too fancy or "granny" with my underwear, I'll go commando.
That should cover all bases.
It will be a look for the ages.
But, more importantly, I'll be dead gorgeous.
