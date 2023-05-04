LETTERS: Who'll take ownership of grounded Jets?

Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Who'll take ownership of grounded Jets?

By Letters to the Editor
May 5 2023 - 3:00am
THERE are those in the football world who would suggest Newcastle Jets fans should be grateful that we still have a club due to the unique ownership model that sees us bankrolled by a consortium of other A-League owners.

