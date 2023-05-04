LETTERS: Who'll take ownership of grounded Jets?

It's all a matter of people gaining an understanding of how their society works and how it could be improved and having the will through organisation and elections to bring this about. Once people are aware of their true potential then such policies will seem a given, just like care for the environment has become an enlivened initiative in recent decades. Unfortunately the term socialism has been denigrated over many years and has been linked, maliciously, to groups within society who may not even know how to spell the word, but know nothing of its origins which is in a concern for the wellbeing of humanity, grounded in benevolence.