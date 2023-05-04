LETTERS: Who'll take ownership of grounded Jets?

THERE are those in the football world who would suggest Newcastle Jets fans should be grateful that we still have a club due to the unique ownership model that sees us bankrolled by a consortium of other A-League owners.
Given that as a group, A-League owners and management, and this includes the FFA when they were in charge, have failed the Australian football fraternity on many fronts it is hardly surprising that the Jets are basically being funded to make up the numbers.
On taking over the club we were told that the plan was to prepare the club for a new owner. Now no one thought this would be an easy task given that we were coming out of COVID and that the club at that time was clearly in some financial stress.
Now the question I want to pose to the ownership group is: What will cost you more, success or failure? I have been around football for more years than I care to remember and in all those years I have never seen a flatter atmosphere than what we had at the stadium this year. There was an inevitable feeling of doom that has translated into results.
Please don't blame Arthur Papas because at times over these past two seasons the side has played some reasonable football considering the playing roster he had at his disposal. On a broader front, the A-League needs a vibrant and successful club in Newcastle, but unfortunately we are a long way from that.
HOME owners and renters are struggling to meet their commitments. The reason for this is the cost of housing. We, as a nation, really need to think about size and style of housing. Do first home buyers actually want the four bedroom, games room, two storey houses that builders are pushing?
First home buyers should be content with a two bedroom, low level home, that has the capacity to be easily extended when the need arises. The challenge would be finding a building company that is willing to design and build affordable housing. This style of housing would also benefit renters. If low cost housing was available, the amount required to be borrowed to finance the purchase would be less and consequently the expected return (rent) would be lower.
Those seeking to buy a house in which to live, or for investment purposes, should reconsider their expectations and settle for a smaller, more affordable property.
THE unprecedented teacher parting from the teaching service last December had not been probed by the then education minister before the March election.
The then 'Local Schools Local Decisions' movement had seen a decade old shift from a government regulated function to an idealised near autonomous setting.
Security of teacher tenure had become compromised; long-term casuals were engaged and reappointed at ensuring year beginnings.
Further devised recording practices and paper-work were expected from the classroom educator, adding to already routine commitments.
Increased autonomy of the principal often connected to untenable resolutions, not in-line with departmental guidelines, losing sight of key functional purposes inclusive of budget usage, staffing and technology. Student outcomes had not improved with NAPLAN and HSC performances a let-down.
Some malfunctioning evidenced: staffing became a nightmare in some regions. Private schools were chosen by many parents, as well as teacher staff. Enrolments expanded considerably in vast growing pockets without apparent departmental deliberation on future needs; evidenced by expanding Sydney's north-west Riverbank Primary School, or even the local Medowie Secondary School need.
Discipline has become an issue, notably in lagging secondary schools, with leaving age in question in difficult to staff regions, and teacher salaries allowed to lag from equity. All of this was embroiled during the tenure of the previous government, and little reform evidenced. An issue now embraced by the new Chris Minns government and new education minister, Prue Car, giving surety of tenure and job security, replacing the 'casual' ideal.
SOCIALISM is an economic system which attempts to maintain equilibrium within society as regards opportunities and rewards to participants, with policies for example of putting important industries and services into public ownership, and restricting the gulf between the income of the highest earners and those of the lowest earners, to an acceptable ratio of 5 to 1, let's say.
Utopianism shouldn't come into it. Socialism attempts to mitigate the worst excesses of market economics which tends towards winners and losers and monopolisation. The minimum wage can be seen as a socialist policy, but socialism could also introduce a maximum wage which is a revolutionary act and without the need for winter palaces being stormed, and such like.
Socialism in British government policy has emerged to varying degrees over the past couple of centuries without regimes being violently overthrown. Socialism can exist and prosper in a democratic structure of elections and participation. The ultimate goal of socialism could arguably be the democratic control of all businesses with the "employees" of each company having an equal say in sourcing, production, distribution, etc. This was rarely the case in any of the "socialist" countries we have been told are socialist.
It's all a matter of people gaining an understanding of how their society works and how it could be improved and having the will through organisation and elections to bring this about. Once people are aware of their true potential then such policies will seem a given, just like care for the environment has become an enlivened initiative in recent decades. Unfortunately the term socialism has been denigrated over many years and has been linked, maliciously, to groups within society who may not even know how to spell the word, but know nothing of its origins which is in a concern for the wellbeing of humanity, grounded in benevolence.
IS Amy Hiller ("Data shows what's really scary", Letters, 1/5), aware of the controversy surrounding the Bureau of Meteorology's methodology of collecting temperature data, as digital recording devices replace mercury thermometers, and its controversial "homogenisation" of data to suit the global warming narrative? The CSIRO is on the same page, literally, and even willing to jump ahead of its own science. It was embarrassed during Senate estimates in 2020 when it was unable to explain why its official position, that there are "no studies explicitly attributing the Australian increase in fire weather to climate change", was not included in a document explaining "climate change and science about bushfires".
IT'S hard to believe that power stations are being shut down at this time when we don't have anything in place to keep the lights on. Perhaps a visit to the past might be in order to learn about change. Back in 1966, Australia swapped out the pounds, shillings and pence to the decimal system. On the day the change took place, all the banks and businesses had the new currency in stock to start the transition. It went well. You swapped your pounds for dollars. What have we currently got in place to swap to now? Still thinking about wind and batteries will not keep us warm this winter.
RON Archer (Short Takes, 3/5,) Swansea channel would be an ideal place for a tidal flow generator. But wait ... how are the big boys going to get their toys through? Might just create some interesting solutions to the problem, eh?
THE Henny Pennies of this world are going to attribute any blackout we have to the latest closure of a power station, even when there are other reasons. Doom and gloom abounds. Talk about child abuse!
THANKS Marvin Smith (Short Takes, 3/5), for your input. My understanding, in my muddled up head of conspiracy theories, is that COVID-19 and capitalism go hand in hand; when it suits the faceless.
TONY Abbott, after sabotaging effective implementation of renewable energy policy, is now trying his best to sabotage the implementation of respectful recognition of First Nations people. The sooner he gets back in his box the better. And by the way Father Bob should be given the sainthood not that other person who had no respect for the ordinary people.
SOME worry that the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament may only be another exercise in lip service. Hopefully it will have more tongue, throat, and body. Others fear that the Voice will lead to actual redress for damages done to First Nations people by colonisation. Wouldn't that be a surprise? In politics, however, things tend to be disappointing, especially when the less fortunate are involved.
SO when the RBA puts interest rates up the banks put the rates up when RBA puts rates down the banks put the rates down. Why is it that the energy companies put prices up and up and keep putting solar rebate returns down, never up?
ALBO'S next visit: the International Space Station. Just like interest rates and the cost of living: to infinity and beyond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.