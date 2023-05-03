IF your idea of entertainment is trawling Tik-Tok videos, the chances are you've stumbled across the pink enigma, Peach PRC.
It's been a long while since Australia has produced a pop star as interesting as Adelaide-raised 26-year-old Shaylee Curnow.
Since creating a Tik-Tok account and releasing her first single, Blondes, independently in 2019, Peach PRC has been rapidly expanding her audience through her carefully-crafted image, which blurs the lines between fiction and reality.
The break-up single Josh and cheeky God Is A Freak with the show-stopping chorus of "God is a bit of a freak/ Why's he watching me getting railed on the couch/ Staying pure for a wedding," showcased Curnow's talent for pop hooks and humour.
The six-track EP Maniac Dream Pixie is Peach PRC's first longer release and serves as a sugar rush of heavily-produced electro-pop, which reinforces the larger-than-life character Curnow has created.
However, largely it fails to match the sharp wit of Josh and God Is A Freak.
The one exception would be the savage F U Goodbye, obviously written about Curnow's ex-boyfriend and comedian Alex Williamson.
The pair went through a very public and messy break-up in 2021.
"I hate your jokes and don't think you're funny/ I hope you choke, go broke, lose your money/ Know that you were the worst 45 seconds I had in my life/ And I hope your conscience haunts you at night," Peach PRC sings in the chorus.
Kinda Famous and Perfect For You both sound like pop cuts leftover from the early 2000s that have been auto-tuned to the point that they have the depth of fairy floss.
In fact the heavy auto-tune aesthetic is a recurring issue. Loved You Before's sweet sentiment of enduring love becomes sickly with the overblown production.
On Favourite Person Peach PRC actually sounds like a real person and the 2000s-style pop-rock track benefits greatly.
Whether there's more substance behind Peach PRC's pink pixie persona is unclear, but as a pop star she certainly has potential.
