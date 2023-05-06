Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Homes of the Hunter | Windmill Lodge in Maryland offers a little bit of country on Newcastle's outskirts | Photos

By Judith Whitfield
May 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our homes are where we make many of our treasured memories. This home - Windmill Lodge - hidden on a quiet suburban back street, doesn't just hold rich memories for its owners, but also for their extended families, their community and for so many others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.