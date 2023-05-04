MAITLAND centre Caileb Gerrard had planned to pull the pin on rugby this season.
Instead, Gerrard drives 380km every second Friday to get his rugby fix.
Gerrard works as an operator for Global Drilling System in an underground coal mine in Narrabri. He is on a seven-day roster, working 12-hour days. He returns home every second Friday.
He played nearly 60 minutes in the Blacks' 26-19 win over Wanderers after Joe Lantry strained a hamstring.
"Caileb was a pretty handy replacement to have," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "We use him where ever needed and he is happy just to get some game time."
Cunningham hopes to have Sam Callow, Sam Parkinson, Pat Teddy, Max Stafford, Nathan Pili back for the top of the table clash with Merewether on Saturday.
** Josh Gray (Maitland) and Emerson Burgess (Wanderers) are vying for selection in the Australian side to play at the Defence Force World Cup in France in September.
Gray scored two tries for the Army in their resounding 57-3 over the Air Force in Brisbane last Thursday. The Air Force lost 29-0 to the Navy on Tuesday.
** Scott Coleman led Hamilton to eight premierships. Now the man know as "Bubba" will team up with brother and NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman in a fundraiser for his beloved Hawks. The Coleman brothers are the guest speakers at Rustica on Wednesday May 17. Cost is $130 and tickets can be booked through the club's Facebook page.
** Connor Mulhearn is back playing for Hamilton in lower lower grades. Mullhearn has spent the past two years playing in Brisbane for Sunnybank.
** Hunter will play-off for fifth at the NSW Combined High School Championships at Harker Oval on Thursday. Hunter had a win, two draws and loss to finish third in their pool. The final is at 2pm.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
