The Nobbys pencil sketch shows eight huts built of sheets of corrugated tin with hessian-bag walls and lean-to verandas propped up by timber poles. All this is against a city and harbour backdrop under threatening skies. A closer examination of the sketch of Nobbys Camp though reveals telling detail. For example, at top left and easily overlooked, a man is watering his mini-vegetable garden with a seated woman nearby, possibly peeling spuds, on their veranda. The crudely-painted painted sign above her reads: 'Nobby Camp - meals at all hours' proving that, despite hardships, free enterprise was alive and well.