HUNTER coach Martin Brett is encouraged by the initial buy-in from players and is confident of a strong showing at the Country Championships at Tamworth next month.
Merewether premiership heroes Sam Rouse, Rhys Bray and Lachy Miller are part of a 40-man training squad which begins preparations at Passmore Oval on Sunday.
"There seems to be a bit more excitement about the Hunter program this year," Brett said. "Ben McCulloch is giving me a hand with the backs and there has been good buy-in from the Greens.
"Going through the train-on squad there are at least two players for every position. If it stays like that, we will have some welcomed selection headaches."
Brett struggled to get players to commit last year. Hunter lost both Caldwell Cup games, going down to Central West 23-0 before thrashed 50-3 by Illawarra on the same morning. They bounced back to beat Western Plains 31-12 a play-off for seventh on the Sunday. Central Coast won the Caldwell Cup.
The draw for 2023, which is being held in Tamworth on June 11-12, is yet to be released.
"We will rely on club combinations to a degree and will look to play a bit more direct," Brett said. "What I learnt last year is that it is about execution and making sure you get the one per centers right. You don't have to be too flashy. The players are there, you just have to look after the ball and execute well."
Hunter will also play in the women's and colts divisions in Tamworth.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
