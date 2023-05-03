Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Forestry Corporation NSW and University of Newcastle launch breeding habitats in the Watagans State Forest

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forestry Corporation NSW partnerships leader Jessica Brine's vision to help save the frogs has come to life. Picture by Simone De Peak
Forestry Corporation NSW partnerships leader Jessica Brine's vision to help save the frogs has come to life. Picture by Simone De Peak

The humble frog has inhabited the earth for more than 200 million years, surviving mass extinctions - including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs - but today they are under threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.