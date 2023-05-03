Newcastle Herald
Aaron Teasdale fails in bid for bail in Newcastle Local Court over alleged shot fired at Rutherford home

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
A MAN accused of firing a shot at a suburban Maitland home after someone allegedly set off a homemade "jar bomb" in his driveway has failed in his bid to be released on bail.

