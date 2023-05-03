A MAN accused of firing a shot at a suburban Maitland home after someone allegedly set off a homemade "jar bomb" in his driveway has failed in his bid to be released on bail.
Aaron Teasdale denies shooting at the Rutherford home and the matter is expected to go to trial in Newcastle District Court next year.
The length of the wait for trial was one of the key reasons put to Magistrate Ian Cheetham in the bail application in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Magistrate Cheetham disagreed with Mr Teasdale's claim that the prosecution case was weak and denied the bid for freedom, saying there was "at least circumstantial evidence" that needed to be tested by a jury and he had not "shown cause" as to why he should be conditionally released.
According to the prosecution case, Mr Teasdale was at his Rutherford home when a man who lived nearby - and who he had a "history of disagreement" with - detonated a homemade "jar bomb" on Mr Teasdale's driveway.
The prosecution says Mr Teasdale allegedly ran to his garage and grabbed a firearm, drove the few hundred metres to the man's home and fired a shot through a screen door and into a plasterboard wall.
Mr Teasdale denies having or using a firearm on the night in question.
The matter was not initially reported to police, but an investigation last November - which led to the charges now levelled at Mr Teasdale - resulted in the discovery of a hole in the plasterboard wall, which police believe was consistent with .22 ammunition.
A search of Mr Teasdale's home uncovered ammunition and a homemade taser.
However, no firearm has been recovered and the man whose home was allegedly shot has refused to speak with police, the court heard on Wednesday.
