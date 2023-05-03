Newcastle Herald
Newcastle vigils to mark Domestic Violence Remembrance Day

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 2:07pm
Vigils across the state this month will honour people who have experienced domestic violence. File picture
Vigils across the state this month will honour people who have experienced domestic violence. File picture

Thousands across the country will light candles this month in honour of people who have lost their lives to domestic violence, including through an online vigil.

