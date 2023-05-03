Thousands across the country will light candles this month in honour of people who have lost their lives to domestic violence, including through an online vigil.
Novocastrians are encouraged to light a candle in their own homes on May 3 to mark Domestic Violence Remembrance Day using the hashtag #HDVSASLightTheWay.
The online event, run by Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Service, will raise awareness for Jodie's Place Refuge which provides a safe space to women in Cessnock.
The event's co-ordinator Hannah Dalton said it was a chance for people to reflect in their own homes.
"To honour those we have lost and to ensure they did not die in vain, we must stand together, raising our voices against domestic and family violence," Ms Dalton said. "[We are] bringing light to this national crisis."
Last year, 33,410 cases of domestic violence were reported to NSW police. The same year saw 11 murders of women and children across the state.
Ms Dalton says these numbers must change. She hopes the vigil will push support for local charities who support survivors of domestic violence.
"We need our community to fight with us," she said.
A later vigil will be hosted by Newcastle Domestic Violence Committee at Pacific Park on 18 May, 5pm. Participants will be given LED tealight candles and are encouraged to fill the park in remembrance.
"The vigil will be a peaceful and respectful event.
"It is also a reminder that this is a national crisis and it is all of our responsibility to work toward ending domestic and family violence," a Newcastle Domestic Violence Committee spokesperson said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.