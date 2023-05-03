Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Renovated Maryville cottage hits the market after major renovation

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:21pm, first published May 3 2023 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you love a good before and after comparison, take a peek at this house in the Newcastle fringe suburb of Maryville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.