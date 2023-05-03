If you love a good before and after comparison, take a peek at this house in the Newcastle fringe suburb of Maryville.
Positioned on 240 square metres at 14 Downie Street - a short walk to the popular Uprising bakery - the property hit the market on Wednesday after undergoing an intensive renovation that has brought the three-bedroom home into the 21st century.
It is set to go to auction on May 20 with Dowling Property Group selling agent Steve Dorman.
An auction guide is yet to be finalised ahead of the first open-house inspection on Saturday at 1pm.
Comparable homes on the market in the suburb include a renovated two-bedroom at 38 Lewis Street listed with an auction guide of $1,050,000 listed with McGrath Newcastle City.
"The owner has come in and basically taken everything out and completely renovated it," Mr Dorman said.
"The quality of the workmanship is exceptional.
"Turnkey homes with nothing left to do are very popular at the moment and this one is basically a new home.
"Because of the cost of buying materials at the moment, people are tending to want something where everything is complete and renovated."
Last sold in March 2022, the property left a lot to be desired back then and required the ultimate renovator to take on the project.
In the space of a year, the property has been fully renovated throughout with the transformation taking it from a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage to a bright, light-filled three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Gone is the flaking paint from the exterior and its clashing colour combination of beige, aqua blue and terracotta red.
The dated kitchen - which was missing a few cupboard doors - and the falling-apart bathroom with a cracked shower screen are also a distant memory.
Walls that were once painted in shades of pink, lavender purple and electric blue have been replaced with a clean and crisp shade of white.
The property's non-existent backyard and lack of an outdoor entertaining area has made way for a timber alfresco deck with a built-in barbecue.
The home now offers an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a large island bench centreing the kitchen.
It includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an integrated dishwasher, and flows through to the light-filled living room.
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with built-in robes, floor-to-ceiling tiles and a glass-enclosed shower with a large vanity.
The two additional bedrooms both have built-in robes and the main bathroom has a bathtub and modern fixtures.
Other features include hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, air conditioning and high ornate ceilings.
"There has been a lot of enquiry since it was listed," the agent said.
"There are a few houses on the market in Maryville at the moment and it has proven to be a pretty popular area near the city."
Other recent sales in the suburb include a three-bedroom, one-bathroom at 82 McMichael Street that sold for $1,325,000 in February and a dilapidated cottage at 30 Lewis Street that sold in March for $900,000.
The median house price in Maryville is $917,000, according to CoreLogic.
"The position in Maryville is just so handy to everything," the agent said.
"You can walk over to the foreshore from there, ride your bike along the track along Throsby Creek. It is just very well located."
CoreLogic records show that the property at 14 Downie Street last sold in March 2022 for $805,000.
