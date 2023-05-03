A BODY has been found near the Bogey Hole on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services including police rescue, detectives and NSW Ambulance paramedics were at the scene, having been called to the cliffs near the popular swimming spot on reports of a body being found about 3.45pm.
A Toll Ambulance crew was also called to the scene about 5pm, along with water police who are believed to be assisting with retrieval of the body.
One member of the helicopter crew was winched down to a rocky area at the bottom of the cliffs south of the Bogey Hole to assess the situation late on Wednesday afternoon.
At this stage police are not treating the death as suspicious and they are yet to identify the person involved.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
