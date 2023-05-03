Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Body found off a cliff near Newcastle Bogey Hole: police, paramedics on scene

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BODY has been found near the Bogey Hole on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.