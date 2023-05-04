STEVE Kilbey has a spring in his step.
And it's not just because he's been running away from a mad Italian goose intent on stopping him from going to the toilet.
When we catch up with The Church frontman over Zoom he's in the Tuscan town of Torre del Lago, once the home of Italian opera legend Giacomo Puccini, composer of Madame Butterfly.
Kilbey is staying on a houseboat while recording an album with producer Hugo Race (one-time Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds guitarist) for his duo Speed Of The Stars, with also features Irishman Frank Kearns.
Kilbey admits it's an extraordinary place to record an album, but says there's been some challenges.
"Being the Italians they didn't get the toilet on the houseboat ready for us to have our wee wees," Kilbey says.
"So we're using this little building that's a sailing club. They said, 'Tell those guys here they can come in and use the bathroom'.
"Every now and then there's a very angry goose, so you're bursting to do a whiz and you can't get in the bathroom because there's this gander and when he sees you he comes running out at you.
"I feel like I've made many records but I've never had to overcome this hurdle before, an angry goose keeping me out of the bathroom."
Kilbey has made more than 50 albums, of which 26 were recorded with his legendary psychedelic band The Church. Some such as 1988's Starfish - featuring the timeless classic Under The Milky Way - are among the finest Australian albums ever recorded.
More recent efforts like Further/Deeper (2014) and Man Woman Life Death Affinity (2017) revealed a band that's matured, but lost none of its creativity.
Who knows what was gonna happen with the space I was in back then and with those other players? You never knew what you were gonna get.- Steve Kilbey, The Church
Unlike many of his '80s contemporaries, the 68-year-old Kilbey continues to branch out into new territory. The Church's latest album The Hypnogogue is the band's most audacious, taking their brand of psych and blending it with prog rock.
The 13-track concept album tells the story of a rock star in 2053 who falls in love with a Korean scientist, who has invented a machine called the hypnogogue, which extracts songs from people's dreams.
With the rise of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on various art forms, Kilbey says the album's story has become more poignant than he could have imagined when it was written in 2019.
"On the internet you see all these paintings and you look through Facebook and it says, 'Would you like to buy this painting?' and it's some classical-looking woman but with the face of a pig and it's all gone wrong," he says.
"All this shit has only started up since 2019, so I lucked into this idea should we, could we, use machines to help create art and what are the possible consequences?"
In Kilbey's mind The Hypnogogue is the finest album of The Church's illustrious catalogue. It's a sentiment he expresses without any layer of salesmanship.
He credits his new bandmates for reinvigorating the band. Kilbey is the sole founding member, with classic-era guitarists Marty Willson-Piper and Peter Koppes exiting in 2013 and 2019 respectively. They were replaced by Ian Haug (Powderfinger) and Ash Naylor (Even, Paul Kelly).
Jeffrey Cain (bass, keyboards) has also become a full-time member.
"I feel like he was born to play with me," Kilbey says of Naylor. "You could take that the wrong way, but I feel like this line-up, we were all meant for each other because it's working out so well."
Kilbey says the band's live chemistry was obvious on their recent US tour, where they unveiled tracks from The Hypnogogue next to beloved cuts like Metropolis, Reptile and Under The Milky Way.
Unlike the sometimes chaotic live shows in the '80s and '90s, The Church today are a well-oiled machine.
"Who knows what was gonna happen with the space I was in back then [in the '80s] and with those other players," he says. "You never knew what you were gonna get. Some people might like [that], but with this band, it sounds like a cliche, we deliver every night.
"It's really exciting to be sitting on this thing. We would play every night and get back together and sit down and everybody wants to do more."
