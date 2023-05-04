Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Church's Steve Kilbey on Ash Naylor, The Hypnogogue and running from mad Italian geese

By Josh Leeson
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Church's current line-up features, from left, Ash Naylor, Steve Kilbey, Ian Haug, Tim Powles and Jeffrey Cain. Picture supplied
The Church's current line-up features, from left, Ash Naylor, Steve Kilbey, Ian Haug, Tim Powles and Jeffrey Cain. Picture supplied

STEVE Kilbey has a spring in his step.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.