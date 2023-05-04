GABE Argiris has lost count of how many times he's been asked when dave the band are performing again.
It's testament to how beloved the Newcastle indie-rock trio are in their hometown.
Noah Church (guitar, vocals) has kept active releasing two albums under his solo moniker Yev Kassem, Max Tuckerman (bass) is playing drums in Central Coast band Voider and Argiris (drums) is busier than ever with the bands Turpentine Babycino and Bloody Hell and working as a booker.
However, there remains plenty of love for dave's melodic tunes.
After a two-year break dave the band is getting back together to perform a one-off show at the second Carrington Crawl on June 11, which is curated by Argiris.
"I've had so many people asking me, 'When's dave doing a show?'," Argiris said.
"We still still play music together, but not as dave, so I thought this would be a good one.
"I wanted this to be different to all the other events we've put on, or others have put on, in terms of line-up."
After a series of EPs dave the band released their Steve Albini-produced (Nirvana, Pixies) debut album Slob Stories in 2020. A follow-up was self-recorded in Newcastle, but it's yet to be released.
The Carrington Crawl show at Earp Distilling will likely showcase some of that unreleased material.
"I think we'll do some new ones and some older ones too, to take people back a few years to those OG years of the first and second EP," Argiris said.
Last year's inaugural Carrington Crawl exceeded expectations with around 1000 people joining the free-roving festival across venues like Franky's Noodles, Young Street Hotel, Criterion Hotel, Earp Distilling and Novotone.
All those venues have recommitted for the second Crawl, along with newcomers the Carrington Bowling Club and the Seven Seas Hotel.
"The essence of the Crawl is to bring everyone in Carrington together," Argiris said. "Long-term, I'd love to make this a street party with all the businesses setting up food stalls up and down the street."
The Carrington Crawl begins at 11am at Franky's Noodles with Ena Malibu and bounces around the harbourside suburb before culminating with a ticketed after party at Novotone from 10pm.
Other artists booked to perform include Magpie Diaries, Saylor & The Flavour, Midway, Where's Jimmy?, The Appointments, William John Jnr, SF Wrens, Spuz and Georgie Winchester.
WHEN you live in a family that includes rock legend Jimmy Barnes and his daughter Mahalia, building up the courage to sing yourself can't be easy.
Yet during the pandemic, Jane Barnes, Jimmy's wife of 42 years started playing guitar, jamming and singing with the family to keep herself and others entertained.
Jane and Jimmy performed songs on a nightly basis on social media, but the project is about expand.
The Jane Barnes Band is hitting the road throughout May and June, performing covers from Otis Redding, Doris Day, Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel, John Denver, Glen Campbell, Leonard Cohen and The Beatles.
While Jane is very much the frontwoman of her band, you can expect a few famous faces in the band, including Jimmy and Mahalia.
The Jane Barnes Band plays Lizotte's on June 1.
COUNTRY-rock star Brad Cox once lived - albeit briefly - in Newcastle and clearly he has maintained an affinity for our city.
Newcastle is one of three cities selected to host free listening parties for Cox's third album Acres, which is released on Friday.
The listening party rolls into the Hamilton Station Hotel next Wednesday and will also feature Cox performing solo.
The Give Me Tonight hit-maker returns to Newcastle on June 22 to perform the final show at the Cambridge Hotel before the venue's three-day farewell party.
