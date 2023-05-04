Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Carrington Crawl entices dave the band back for one-off reunion gig

By Josh Leeson
May 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle rockers dave the band will play their first show in two years at the second Carrington Crawl on June 11. Picture by Paul Dear
Newcastle rockers dave the band will play their first show in two years at the second Carrington Crawl on June 11. Picture by Paul Dear

GABE Argiris has lost count of how many times he's been asked when dave the band are performing again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.