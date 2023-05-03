THE second West Best Bloc Fest will feature more venues and 100 Newcastle acts.
The inaugural music festival, held last October, was considered a raging success after hundreds of punters turned out to watch 80 local acts perform at The Family Hotel, Happy Wombat, Jam's Karaoke, Rogue Scholar, Papa's Bagels and Star Hotel in Newcastle West.
The King Street Hotel's new live music room, which is due to open in June, will join the aforementioned venues in hosting the second Bloc Fest on October 1. Another two new small venues are also expected to host gigs.
"Hopefully we're all right for the three new venues, which will take us up to 100 artists," Bloc Fest organiser Dylan Oaks said.
Bloc Fest has already received 50 expressions of interest from bands.
WHEN Dylan Oaks organised the first BandAid showcase in December 2021 at the Family Hotel, it was meant to be a one-off.
However, 18 months later BandAid #4 is coming to the Cambridge Hotel on Saturday in the all-local music series' biggest line-up yet. BandAid #4 will feature 25 acts across three stages inside the Cambridge, with music kicking off at 2pm.
The line-up features some of Newcastle's hottest young bands like Fungas, Midway, Sitting Down, Where's Jimmy? and Doris, as well established acts like Ben Leece & The Left Of The Dial, Bloody Hell and Les Poétes Pop.
With a 1200-person capacity across the Cambridge's three stages it'll easily be the biggest BandAid yet.
"It seemed a no-brainer after the West Best Bloc Fest and with the Cambridge closing," Oaks said.
"With those guys doing their own farewell it gave us a chance to showcase 100 per cent local acts as a farewell to the space."
