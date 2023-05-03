Seven Days in League: That's the way Royce rolls

I NOTE with interest a report in this paper revealing that poker-machine players across the Hunter and Central Coast are creating profits of more than $2.5 million per day for the region's pubs and clubs, an increase of 35 per cent in five years.
The data, covering June to November in clubs and July to December in pubs, shows Newcastle topped the Hunter's list of local-government areas by bringing in a profit of $99.7 million in the second half of 2022, compared to $76 million in 2017, followed by Lake Macquarie with a profit of $77.9 million.
I can't help thinking that's potentially great news for the Knights. If we can just get the majority of the zombies to play the slappers in the various Wests Group establishments, eventually we'll have enough cash to buy the Penrith Panthers and set them up as a feeder club. But remember ... always gamble responsibly.
TONY Butterfield played each of his 238 first-grade games like a demolition derby, and never once did I see him show pain on a rugby league field.
But today the Knights legend admits to being in a world of hurt after joining his former Penrith teammate Royce Simmons and ex-Cronulla warhorse Paul Gallen on Royce's marathon trek to raise funds for dementia research.
Butts joins them on the leg between Orange and Bathurst and logs up 30-odd kilometres across some fairly mountainous terrain.
"Having walked to near-exhaustion on only one leg (or 43,000 steps), I could only marvel at how my early mentor and the man known affectionately as 'Barney Rubble' could summon the willpower to press on for six-and-a-half hours a day, for 13 days," Butts tells this column.
Little Roycey, 63, eventually completes the long haul from Dubbo to Bathurst in time to watch his beloved Pennies take on the Tigers at Carrington Park.
Anyone interested in donating to a worthy cause can do so on the roycesbigwalk.com.au website.
RAIDERS coach Ricky Stuart struggles to contain his emotions at the post-match press conference as he discusses Jack Wighton bailing out to join the Bunnies.
Sticky is notorious for wearing his heart on his sleeve, and earlier in the week he released a statement in which he declared: "The club did everything possible to keep Jack at the Raiders and we wanted nothing more than to see him reach 300 games and become a one-club player."
"I want to let our loyal members and fans know that I bleed green as much as you do, and as much as it hurts today, our future is still ahead of us, and we will continue on the path we best see fit to give this club the success it deserves."
I'm a bit worried about Sticky. I mean, if he bleeds green, he should probably go to see a doctor. It doesn't sound healthy.
UNTIL a few weeks ago, I wouldn't have known Hamish McLennan if he popped up in my porridge.
Now I realise he's the latest toff in a tweed jacket trying to flog the dead horse known as rugby union.
"League scrums are so lame," the Rugby Australian chairman declares. "League talks about toughness but I reckon an arm wrestle at the pub would be harder than their scrums. Let's have a competition between the two best sides and see who's tougher. We'll do the best of three scrums with the league version and best of three with a rugby version and see who comes out on top.
"Rugby Australia will put $100,000 in the kitty and the winner donates the prizemoney to charity and we'll get Nine to televise it live.
"If it's a draw we'll have a spelling competition to determine the winner."
I guess what Hamish fails to realise is that, in rugby league, there are many who believe that getting rid of scrums would improve the game as a spectacle.
In rugby union, if you took the scrums out, there'd be nothing left except lineouts and penalty goals.
Anyway, it's hardly a level playing field. If you're a big, fat slug who can't tackle or run the ball, you won't last long in the NRL, but you could potentially play 100 Tests in the front row for the Wallabies.
As for the spelling test, the rah-rahs have an unfair advantage. I mean, their parents paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for their educations.
NEWS breaks that ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is considering establishing a second rugba league franchise in Melbourne.
"You would have to be mad not to look at it ... the fabric of rugby league is built on tribalism and rivalry," Saint Peter says. "That's why we can't rule out."
Here's a better idea, Pete. Stick a franchise on the moon. That would make more sense.
THE AFL announce Andrew Dillon will be their new chief executive.
I'd just like to state, for the record, that this bloke is no relation. Or if he is, he can consider himself disowned/estranged.
Bloody aerial ping pong ...
A PITCH invader during the Anzac Day clash at Allianz Stadium featured in a few headlines last week.
But reports from Tunisia put the whole storm in a teacup into context, after a soccer fan wielding a chainsaw gets arrested during riots at an African Champions League match.
