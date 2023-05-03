Newcastle Herald
Seven Days in League: That's the way Royce rolls

By Robert Dillon
May 4 2023 - 6:30am
Paul Gallen, left, and Knights legend Tony Butterfield, right, with Royce Simmons on the road between Orange and Bathurst raising money for research into dementia.
THURSDAY

I NOTE with interest a report in this paper revealing that poker-machine players across the Hunter and Central Coast are creating profits of more than $2.5 million per day for the region's pubs and clubs, an increase of 35 per cent in five years.

