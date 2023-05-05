Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes May 6 2023

May 6 2023 - 4:30am
MANY of those who write to this page appear as though they are retired boomers with plenty of time on their hands to maliciously attack another perspective while Gen Y, Gen Z and millennials are busy at work doing what needs to be done to keep this country moving. They are innovating, diversifying our economy, engaging to consult with communities, and delivering change from the pollution laden, inefficient and stoic ideas and processes of the past that still occupy our boomers' mindset.

