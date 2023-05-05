COULD someone explain to me how the clean energy industry is going to employ 5800 workers at Kooragang Island? In the early seventies, BHP employed roughly 6000 and there was a vast number of sections to the company. What are these workers going to do and how long are they going to be employed for, or is this all pie in the sky talk? I will believe it when I see it, but I don't see any way in the world that this sort of development will have anywhere near this number fully employed. It's improbable.