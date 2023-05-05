MANY of those who write to this page appear as though they are retired boomers with plenty of time on their hands to maliciously attack another perspective while Gen Y, Gen Z and millennials are busy at work doing what needs to be done to keep this country moving. They are innovating, diversifying our economy, engaging to consult with communities, and delivering change from the pollution laden, inefficient and stoic ideas and processes of the past that still occupy our boomers' mindset.
I end up shaking my head in disbelief about how many letters petition their outdated knowledge and concepts of the world. I present that this is a dangerous risk to future generations; I myself have had to wait decades for those that previously applied their value structures on society to slowly dwindle out of relevance. Being at the very beginning of the millennial generation, I feel sorry for not having better role models for our current generations.
Take the shutdown of Liddell; an old, radically efficient and archaic technology. We should be embracing this, as there will not be the extraction of resources, resulting in mining locations becoming unusable and uninhabitable for further generations, or the same extraction of precious water resources to simply boil water to produce a source of baseload power.
The waste generated from expired renewable generation always falls victim to these radical boomers' arguments, but this is no different to the massive amounts of waste that are to be generated with the demolition of Liddell and associated contamination.
The disassembling of massive cruise ships occurs. Recycling of materials occurs, and resource recovery exists as these renewable assets reach the end of their life. Maintenance roles (not unlike trying to keep a power station operating) can supply numerous local jobs in reconditioning, constructing and refurbishment. The materials will not purely go to landfill (like boomers believe with their single-track mind), and can be reused to make something else.
My message to the boomers is you've had your chance and you might have brought the economy a productive few decades, however you did come off the back of a global rebuild due to a war. The current generations need to innovate and progress society, and this goes for the redevelopment of Newcastle as well through new transport infrastructure. Changing energy generation is a positive shift away from extracting more resources from the earth purely just to burn to turn to steam to turn a generator.
There are better technologies, just let the future generations run with it and stop complaining about everything. Go for a fish or hike or read a book. It would do the world of good by allowing us to get on with the job.
I COULDN'T agree more with David Finn's letter ("Swimmers given cold shoulder", Letters, 2/5) regarding the hibernation of Hunter pools. We are only some of the many that go to Swansea pool for swimming, squad swimming, water aerobics and exercise. We do this for our physical fitness and mental well-being.
Shame on Lake Macquarie City Council for shutting down these pools over the winter months, and not reopening them until October. This shouldn't be happening. To be this long without the use of the pool is really difficult, especially for the surf club members trying to keep fit all year round so they can compete for their club in competition and also do weekend voluntary patrols on the Lake Macquarie beaches.
Why can't we the public have a voice on this issue? We're all ratepayers; the pool is there for our benefit.
WE are all armchair critics when it comes to our footy team. My opinion, for what it's worth, is that Kalyn Ponga should go back to fullback to find his mojo again ('To his defence', Newcastle Herald 3/5).
We have players in the team that are more than capable of filling his position in the back line. Giving him that roving position once again will make him a more potent attacking player and hopefully give him some confidence back because it looks like he is severely lacking in that area at the moment.
By the way, if he gets picked in State of Origin, where do you think they will play him? Any guesses? Freddy will be hoping in the backline, but I severely doubt it.
AGAINST all expectations the Reserve Bank has again raised the interest rate this week, which leads me to believe the people serving on this board have virtually no idea of the stress they have placed on families over the past 12 months. Do they not understand that millions of people cannot afford to put food on the table, pay their bills, or put fuel in their vehicles?
The country is in dire straits. All we need now is for the greedy banks to lift the mortgage rates again even though they are already amassing huge profits. The serving federal government has the power to override the Reserve Bank's decision; maybe it is time to do just that.
IF we want to reduce vaping in schools it may help to install 40,000 expensive, sophisticated detectors in school toilets. But parents also need to be on board and not deliberately ignorant or wishy-washy about vaping and other unhealthy student habits ('Out of puff', Herald 2/5).
It is too easy for many parents to turn a blind eye or to give in to their kids on vaping, alcohol, recreational drugs, sugary drinks, unhealthy food, internet porn and unhealthy gaming, online bullying etc. As an ex-high school teacher, I recall some school policies that were frustrated because of parental attitudes.
During the full-on smoking era, one principal (a chain smoker himself) bowed to the wishes of parents, and ignored Education Departmental directives. He established a smoking area for students 16 and older. Many senior students received smoking licences when they presented parental notes allowing them to smoke in the smoking area during breaks. The illegal junior smokers just smoked in the toilets, using cockatoos.
More recently, smoking-addicted schoolkids present parental notes that allow them to apply patches. These patches reduce their smoking and help them avoid school detention. The patches are supplied by the parents, or in wealthier schools by year advisers, counsellors or school nurses.
In another school in which I worked, the principal changed the canteen's menu so that soft drinks, lollies, cakes, chips and pies were banned.
Lo and behold, the playground emptied during lunchtime as many students presented parental notes and received lunch passes. For a time the local fast-food shops did a roaring trade while the canteen went broke. Eventually, in desperation and as the school became cash-starved, the principal restored the canteen's menu and profitability.
AUSTRALIANS are loyal to the monarchy. If you disagree with this statement, why is the Australian Prime Minister supportive of the King of Australia? Long live King Charles, may he reign over us with the blessings of the Australian Labor party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese! His attendance to the coronation is the rod in the back, the support and reassurance that Australia is one with England, the voice of the commonwealth. Long live the King.
AFTER three years of planning and red tape, it seems that there was a lot of blood, sweat and beers poured into the Broadmeadow brewpub Thirsty Messiah ("Thirsty work pays off", Newcastle Herald 29/4). Owner Thomas Delagatto has wanted a brewery for 40 years. I hope that those who move near such establishments and make pesky noise complaints (that negatively impact businesses) might consider that not only can their complaints cost workers their jobs and deprive people of a regular paycheque, they can literally destroy people's lifelong hopes and dreams.
IS greater Newcastle Australia's forgotten city? Newcastle is the second oldest Australian city, and seventh largest in population. The AFL now has 19 teams representing all areas and cities in Australia except Newcastle. Fortunately I'm not a football fan.
COULD someone explain to me how the clean energy industry is going to employ 5800 workers at Kooragang Island? In the early seventies, BHP employed roughly 6000 and there was a vast number of sections to the company. What are these workers going to do and how long are they going to be employed for, or is this all pie in the sky talk? I will believe it when I see it, but I don't see any way in the world that this sort of development will have anywhere near this number fully employed. It's improbable.
DAVID Stuart (Short Takes, 3/5), the reason South Africa didn't condemn Russia over its fracas in Ukraine is because they are a member of the BRICS trading block along with China, India, Brazil and Russia. The United States dollar and Euro have finally been challenged by these guys.
JUDY Nicod (Short Takes, 4/5), it's not the costs involved in The Voice Referendum that is denying housing for Australians who need it. We can do both. Like poverty, housing availability is a political construct. You need to look for villains elsewhere. This government has earmarked half a trillion dollars for a few submarines and a quarter of a trillion in tax cuts for the super wealthy. That money could easily eradicate homelessness and poverty, but we never elect the right politicians or parties willing to do it.
