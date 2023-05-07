Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 8 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 8 2023 - 4:30am
Why University of Newcastle staff are ready for workplace action
I WOULD say to all the parents of young people, parent to parent, that you are right in sacrificing so much for the sake of giving your child the best possible start in life; by giving them your unconditional love and a sound education. Full marks to you.

