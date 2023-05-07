Why University of Newcastle staff are ready for workplace action

I WOULD say to all the parents of young people, parent to parent, that you are right in sacrificing so much for the sake of giving your child the best possible start in life; by giving them your unconditional love and a sound education. Full marks to you.
I would tell you that I am just a laboratory technician at a university, where I have worked for more than a decade, watching wise people reveal truth and learning whatever I can pick up from them. It is thrilling to be here. I don't speak on behalf of the university, but I would tell you that, in my opinion, enabling your child to study at the University of Newcastle is wise.
I would tell you that at this university, our business is student empowerment. We are not a qualifications factory; we enable the realisation of knowledge and skills. When you glance at us as you drive past the campus, you see buildings, but that is not who we are. When you meet us on the street, you see individual people, but that is not who we are either.
We are a team, and together we transcend the sum of our parts. We become a shining universe of minds, of thought and knowledge sharing: in short, a university. This is why you enable your child to study here, you knew this already.
The team at the university are invested too, in facilitating pathways to success for your child. Here, outcomes matter and consequences are life long.
What you may not know is that the university staff actually care more about your child's education than they do about their own affluence and financial well-being. We don't do what we do for the money, we do it because we love it, and we hope to be able to just scrape along in earning a living from it.
You probably don't know that the workplace employee bargaining agreement for our terms and conditions expired more than a year ago and that negotiations for more than a year have been deadlocked. You probably also don't know that the staff's unions are now seeking a remedy through industrial action.
You would certainly know of the inexorable increases in living costs of late. If you too are struggling to make ends meet then please also know of the staff's empathy and sharing in your burden. We do not welcome having to resort to industrial action.
We are seeking wage increases over the term of the next agreement that are in line with the CPI, no discrimination against casual employees through lesser employer superannuation contributions, and to preserve our other existing working conditions. Please support us in our cause, in order that we can continue to serve the students we cherish: your children.
MARVYN Smith ("Population might be the problem", Letters, 4/5), has voiced an opinion I believe is held by the majority of Australians, with numerous polls showing opposition to population growth as high as 70 per cent. Remarkably, this is now also the view of the real estate industry, banks and many think tanks who worry about a housing market collapse from mortgage payment defaulting.
Despite these warnings and the misery it has created for home buyers, the federal government is in denial, perhaps even entrenched with its view that bigger is better because its policies are supported by the opposition and the greens.
WELL said Ian King ("Protesters go about it wrong way", Letters 4/5). I have thought this for a long time. Why don't the climate activists protest outside the Chinese or Indian embassies in Canberra?
I'm sick of being demonised by the activists when Australia only emits 1.2 per cent of the world's greenhouse gases. Of course, I'm all for Australia doing all that we can to reduce emissions, but not if that means we suffer blackouts because we don't have a reliable replacement. I also don't warm to the activists' causes when they wilfully destroy property or disrupt peoples' daily lives.
It seems ironic to me that most solar panels are made in China.
THE article by Steven Furman ("Battling Aussies should be able to access wages when needed", Opinion, 33/5) argued battling Aussies should be able to get their pay any time; work a shift and access the wages the same day. They should not have to wait until payday to receive their wages because they may be strapped for cash and rather than having to use a credit card with associated costs, or borrow to pay the bills or heaven forbid learn to manage their money on a week to week basis, their employer should allow them better access at that employer's expense.
Steve Furman is the chief executive of the business Paytime. While their concept might be okay with big business, small to medium outfits would find this a very time consuming and costly exercise. As a small business owner I would ask, who pays for the additional workload?
While I accept most people think that small business are making triple-digit incomes and only working 20 hours a week, the reality in my experience is that most small business owners are working 12 to 14-hour days for little return.
If this kind of immediate payment was introduced and became compulsory, a person would be mad to invest their life savings and go into business. There is enough red tape in small business as it is; we don't need anymore added to our working day.
Sure, some will make the observation that "well, it's your fault you made the choice to go into business so don't complain". If you agree with that, next time you go to the local fish and chip shop, bakers, newsagents, plumbers etc. or even the local licensed post office think how different your life would be without small business in your life. It's not a pleasant thought.
THERE has been recently extensive discussion relating to issues in Alice Springs including disgusting reports about the abuse of very young children. In my opinion it is no wonder that there were children removed from their families for their own protection. But I believe there is a bigger problem in our country; this being the amount of crime by persons of all persuasions and ages; citizen, non citizens and of all creeds. In particular with young persons of both genders. The problem, I believe, starts in the home due to lack of direction by parents.
It would appear that the lack of good parenting fails to supply the basic needs to be responsible for their actions. The parent should take some onus of their children's actions. To this end, when following up junior crime issues, I think the background should take in the raising of these people. Education should be the basis of good upbringing. Honesty, manners and respect should be utmost in the home. Honesty and manners can be taught, but respect can only be earned. When these traits are united there is every chance that children will grow to be a good productive member of the community. My bottom line is make parents more responsible.
THE proposal for Newcastle to have a designated entertainment precinct is not only, as the headline suggests, "music to the ears of musos" (Newcastle Herald 3/5) but also to thousands of music-loving Novocastrians. There may be a few who will whine, but now the plan will "shortly be moving to implementation", perhaps these people should shortly be moving to a quiet suburb.
HEARING some Knights players flew to Bali explains everything about their form in my opinion. I reckon they got into the holiday mood against the Cowboys and struggled against Parramatta, perhaps trying to avoid any injuries that would curtail their holiday. They were not interested in tackling too hard in that game from what I could see, maybe as they had their bags packed for the trip. What a look; they get flogged and then get the luxury of holiday in Bali for a week. What a punishment. Where do I sign on?
IAN King has the right idea about time and money wasting climate change activists, ("Protesters go about it wrong way", Letters, 4/5). I think they should take their protests to China where they could do some good. I suggest we start a Go Fund Me Page to help them on their way.It shouldn't cost much they would only need a one way airfare and I am sure China would give them free accommodation.
WITH deep sadness I read recently about the plight of koalas in the Gunnedah region. Last year federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek was dismayed at the latest State of the Environment report and has undertaken to strengthen our environmental laws. The Samuel Review, which called for stronger legislation in 2020, received over 30,000 submissions. Governments now need to rebuild the community's trust in our environmental protection laws. It's disappointing Ms Plibersek's state counterpart Penny Sharp has not acted to stop logging in environmentally sensitive areas. If immediate action isn't taken to protect the remaining koala habitat in NSW, then federal intervention is surely warranted.
APARTMENT-style living is very popular these days, with a large number of people looking for an alternative to a traditional house. Now, I realise that I may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but I do wonder when these apartments are often equipped with dryers and residents are not permitted to hang clothes on balconies to dry by solar and wind which, of course, would be rather ugly. To me the whole scenario is rather contradictory in our energy-conscious society. The fact that power stations are gradually being phased out also seems to add fuel to the fire (pardon the pun). Maybe, someone more qualified than myself can enlighten me?
