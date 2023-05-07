Why University of Newcastle staff are ready for workplace action

It would appear that the lack of good parenting fails to supply the basic needs to be responsible for their actions. The parent should take some onus of their children's actions. To this end, when following up junior crime issues, I think the background should take in the raising of these people. Education should be the basis of good upbringing. Honesty, manners and respect should be utmost in the home. Honesty and manners can be taught, but respect can only be earned. When these traits are united there is every chance that children will grow to be a good productive member of the community. My bottom line is make parents more responsible.