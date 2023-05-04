Abundant charm and character

6 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Here old-world charm and modern functionality meet in this stunning circa 1930s home.
Boasting a private, north-east facing backyard, this gem has been treasured by its owner for almost 30 years
The home has been thoughtfully extended and updated over that time to accommodate the needs of a growing household, and it's ready for the next generation of loving homeowners to make treasured memories.
The size of the home with six bedrooms and multiple living spaces is one of the best features according to selling agent Lyndall Allan. Also of note is the north-facing private back yard as well as the original features that are in great condition.
Beautiful original plaster ceilings, timber floors, and an ornamental fireplace have been thoughtfully preserved to retain the character of the home.
With three separate living and dining areas, there's plenty of space for the whole family to come together or find privacy when needed.
And with an upper-level addition, including three more bedrooms and a second bathroom, everyone can live comfortably.
The family room and modern sky-lit kitchen are placed at the rear for effortless flow onto the covered deck, where you can soak up the north-easterly sunshine and entertain guests.
The modern Caesarstone kitchen features atrium style windows with blinds, gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher.
Plus, the easy-care garden is easily maintained with bore water, and the single carport and garage provide ample off-street parking.
"The home only went on the market last week, and already we have had exceptional interest from people wanting to be on prestigious Parkway Avenue," said Ms Allan.
"Hamilton South is highly sought-after for its central position. You can walk everywhere, you will be in the catchments for sought-after schools and you have the luxury of choice for dining out options and cafes."
"The area is renowned for its prestigious character-filled homes set on family-sized blocks."
You'll love the flat, level topography that makes walking or bike riding around a breeze.
Those with school-aged children will be pleased to know it's just 170m to Newcastle High School, 300m to Newcastle Grammar Cooks Hill campus, 650m to St Joseph's Primary, 800m to Hamilton Sth Public, and 1km to St Francis Xavier's College.
Take a short stroll to Marketown or The Junction for shopping and dining options or hit up the nearby sports fields for a game, or Bar Beach for a surf or swim.
