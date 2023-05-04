Valentine scramble late to topple Bears in NPL

Valentine were rewarded for more desperation at both ends of the pitch with a 1-0 upset over Weston to climb two spots on the NPL men's NNSW ladder.
Phoenix, now in seventh on 11 points from eight games, downed the Bears with a 90th-minute goal from Nicholas Martinelli at Hunter Sports Centre on Wednesday night in their catch-up game.
Harry Lane's ball put Tom Duggan away down the right side before his cutback came off two defenders to land at the feet of Martinelli for the close-range finish.
The win over third-placed Weston (17 points) came after back-to-back 2-1 loss for Valentine.
"We had various chances again in the first half we were unable to capitalise on, but the mentality of the players and the way we were in the final third and the front third, I thought there was a lot more desperation," Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes said.
"I think that's what's helped us keep a clean sheet and get the result."
Valentine back up against last-placed Lake Macquarie on Saturday (5pm) at Hunter Sports Centre. Weston are at home on Sunday (2.30pm) against New Lambton.
