Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Valentine scramble late to topple Bears in NPL

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine scramble late to topple Bears in NPL
Valentine scramble late to topple Bears in NPL

Valentine were rewarded for more desperation at both ends of the pitch with a 1-0 upset over Weston to climb two spots on the NPL men's NNSW ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.