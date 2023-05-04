Jason Collett rebounds a day after fall with Newcastle double

Jockey Jason Collett showed his toughness and class to bounce back from a nasty fall at Canterbury a day earlier to ride the first and last winners at Newcastle on Thursday.
The Kiwi hoop was thrown from Newcastle colt Magnatear in race three on Wednesday when the Sam Kavanagh-trained three-year-old veered sideways in the straight on debut and dislodged Collett, who cartwheeled along the turf.
Doctors stood him down from the rest of the meeting and he was taken to hospital for precautionary X-rays on his shoulder and neck.
Cleared with only soft tissue damage, Collett was back riding at Newcastle on Thursday, starting with $1.28 favourite Stars And Bars for Hawkesbury trainers Jason Attard and Lucy Keegan-Attard in the 1300m maiden handicap.
Collett took the four-year-old from gate seven to second spot behind breakaway leader Little Bit Yours, which he ran down in the straight to win by more than three lengths.
The easy win came at the Starspangledbanner gelding's seventh start and first with Collett aboard.
"That was a super ride by Jason," Keegan-Attard told Sky Racing.
"He pretty much told me before the run that that's where he wanted to be, and the track suited, distance suited, everything just fell into place nicely for this horse today, so fantastic."
Collett had three placings before finishing the day with victory on Gary Portelli-trained Ringarosa in the 900m benchmark 64 handicap.
Ringarosa raced back in the field before Collett pushed the Sebring mare through a gap and she powered to a half-length victory.
"She probably wasn't the bravest underneath them and it probably cost her a touch of momentum at the end of the straight, and even when the second horse came out she had a bit of a look at that too, but she's got a very good turn of foot and she probably just had to show it on top of the ground today," Collett said.
He shared riding honours with Chad Schofield and Jean Van Overmeire.
Van Overmeire, who had a treble at Newcastle on Saturday, took Brad Widdup-trained Hayatti to victory from last spot on the bend in the 1200m maiden plate. He then lifted Matthew Smith-prepared Zambrero to a fighting win over Time Raid in the midway benchmark 64 handicap (1850m).
Schofield drove Gorgeous Zara between runners late to take out the 1850m maiden plate for trainer John O'Shea. He earlier led all the way on Mark Newnham-prepared King Adviso in the colts, gelding and entires benchmark 64 handicap (1400m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
