Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jason Collett rebounds a day after fall with Newcastle double

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 4 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Collett cruises to victory on Stars And Bars in the opening race at Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jason Collett cruises to victory on Stars And Bars in the opening race at Newcastle on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Jockey Jason Collett showed his toughness and class to bounce back from a nasty fall at Canterbury a day earlier to ride the first and last winners at Newcastle on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.