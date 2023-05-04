Trainer Adam Ruggari ideally placed for Hunter Championship defence

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will look to Ideal In Dreams to lead his strong bid for back-to-back Hunter Regional Championships (2030m) when heats are held at Newcastle on Friday night.
Ruggari claimed his first group 1 win last year when Far Out Bro took the Hunter title and he returns to the Australian-bred, up to 70-ratings series with five runners across the three heats.
Two rounds of heats have been held in the past but only one will be run this year, meaning the top four from each qualifier will make the $100,000 final in two weeks.
Ruggari has drawn well with The Cid (gate two) in heat one and Ideal In Dreams (one) in the second. Pelican Fly could also gain a nice run from behind The Cid. Zoes Rainbow is another contender, but she has a poor draw in seven in heat three.
Ideal In Dreams, which has had just one, unplaced run for Ruggari, has long been set for the series. When trained in Sydney, she was second three times to star Madrid as a three-year-old in the Breeders Challenger series last year.
"I quite like her," Ruggari said. "She's probably my best chance and is a pretty high-quality mare.
"Pelican Fly has been racing at this level longer [than The Cid], he's always been around that high 60s to 70s mark, and he's been pretty consistent. But The Cid has been really impressive. His first-up run [when fourth] was good and he overraced badly second-up and still won, going 55 over this trip, so he'll run well."
"Zoes Rainbow, she's a nice mare and I was really confident with her last start [when she won at Newcastle]. Her form didn't look good but she came back and had two runs at Menangle in fast time. Then she got parked out, so we just freshened her up.
"She'll just have to find a spot. She's not like the other ones, who can do a bit of work early and still keep fighting. She'll have to find a spot and if they go crazy up front, she's capable of making the final as well."
Ruggari also has Captain Of Speed in heat two but she is a long shot from a start four wide on the second row.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
