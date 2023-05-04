Newcastle Herald
Trainer Adam Ruggari ideally placed for Hunter Championship defence

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
May 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Adam Ruggari
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will look to Ideal In Dreams to lead his strong bid for back-to-back Hunter Regional Championships (2030m) when heats are held at Newcastle on Friday night.

