Three films will hit the screen on the Saturday, May 13. They are the latest in the Belle and Sebastien series (Next Generation) which lives up to the magnificence of the earlier productions. Two Tickets to Greece will provide more hilarious comedy as old friends, Blandine and Magalie take on a challenge they gave themselves many years earlier but didn't get to do. Saturday night's comedy, Country Cabaret, is based on a true story of a farmer who, after struggling to keep his property profitable, finds a new way to rejuvenate his business.