A weekend of laughs is guaranteed at this year's annual Newcastle French Film Festival at Event Cinemas, Kotara, May 12-14.
Organised by French cultural organisation, the Alliance Francaise de Newcastle, the festival has a program dominated by French comedy, including the opening night film, The Innocent, winner of two Cesar awards, the French equivalent of Hollywood's Oscars.
In The Innocent, Abel's mother, Sylvie, teaches theatre classes to prisoners and she shocks him by announcing that she intends marrying one of the inmates. Noemie Merlant won a best supporting actress Cesar for her performance and the film also claimed the trophy for Original Screenplay.
Three films will hit the screen on the Saturday, May 13. They are the latest in the Belle and Sebastien series (Next Generation) which lives up to the magnificence of the earlier productions. Two Tickets to Greece will provide more hilarious comedy as old friends, Blandine and Magalie take on a challenge they gave themselves many years earlier but didn't get to do. Saturday night's comedy, Country Cabaret, is based on a true story of a farmer who, after struggling to keep his property profitable, finds a new way to rejuvenate his business.
A relaxing Sunday (May 14) allows the laughter to flow in The Nannies, as the main character, Angèle, organises a group of Parisian Nannies to take on authorities and a gang of crooks in a fight for their rights. The final film, Tenor, brings together an unlikely combination of classical music and rap.
There will be special French markets and food, creating an ambiance tres franaise.
Tickets are $21 per film for adults ( $108 for the entire festival). There is a special children's price of $13 for the Belle and Sebastien film.
The festival is organised by Alliance Francaise Newcastle, a non-profit organisation that offers French lessons and other events, including regular screenings of French films.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
