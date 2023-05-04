Newcastle Herald
Accused Maitland masseur Merv Fullford asked woman if she 'masturbated', jury hears

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Maitland massage therapist Merv Fullford has pleaded not guilty to 28 charges relating to 14 clients. He is currently facing a four-week trial in NSW District Court.
A woman who went to see Maitland masseur Merv Fullford to treat pain she was having after a pregnancy claimed she was asked if she "masturbated" before he allegedly began rubbing an area above her vagina, a jury has heard.

