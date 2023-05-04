"Then what happened next is that he said: "I'm not supposed to do this". "I don't recall the next part of the conversation, but that is what stands out for me. "But he then placed his hand on the mound of my vagina just on top of my underwear and proceeded to move that part back and forth and said "this is the muscle that would cause the heightened sensation, this is the muscle that you need to be careful of if you decide to masturbate"."