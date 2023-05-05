The winds of change are not just blowing at the Adamstown Bowling Club. They have landed.
With the encouragement of the club's leadership, newly-hired venue manager and booking agent Matt Field has helped engineer the creation of two live music rooms inside the existing club building.
The "Locker Room" is a new soundproof performance space with an elevated viewing platform, carpet and stage that was previously the locker room for bowlers.
It could accommodate 100 standing, and about 70 seated.
The club's gambling space has been modified, with curtains and a stage, allowing it to be converted into a live music space as needed.
The venue's indoor rooms had its first test run on April 22, with a Groovin The Moo pre-party featuring local bands Cooks & Bakers and Sitting Down.
The club found success with live music in 2022, but the outdoor events drew noise complaints. So, with its ability to produce outdoor events limited until it modified the outdoor setting, the club decided to make alterations inside the main building to accommodate live music.
As Matt Field says, there is a demand for live music on the edge of the city.
"There's nothing on this side of town," he says. "Hamo Station, the Lass, the Wicko, the Stag, even Cambridge. It's all on that side of Hunter Street. We have nothing on this side of town.
These guys [Adamstown] recognise that is the next step for them, tapping into a younger demographic.- Adamstown Bowling Club venue manager Matt Field on new music rooms in the club
"Yet we've got [music lovers in] Adamstown, Merewether, Kotara, Hamilton South. We've got so much of the right demographic over here, but there's no venues at all. That's another thing working in our favour here."
Field says the trend of bowling and sporting clubs turning to music to attract a younger crowd is growing, pointing to Sydney's Petersham Bowling Club as a prime example of a club responding to new community needs.
"I went to Petersham Bowling Club," he says.
"They are making waves, they've been written about in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Guardian, been on The Project, the Today show. They acknowledge they are wonderful community hubs, but the majority of users were an ageing demographic. So they built two stages at the Petersham Bowling Club [180 standing and 70 standing]. Now they do live music Friday and Saturday and picnic on the green, outdoor cinemas. They've tapped into a young crowd. It is part of the resurgence of bowling clubs.
"These guys [Adamstown] recognise that is the next step for them, tapping into a younger demographic."
Field, a drummer himself and a music industry veteran (he also operates Music People, an extraordinary live online music event in Newcastle, now entering its second season season), realises the Adamstown club's momentum is also good for musicians and music fans.
Kurt Spiers, a long-time musician, who plays in The Appointments, says, "I love Adamstown's commitment to live music".
"Certainly, they are in the best position to create a great venue outside of the inner-city," Spiers says.
Field has endless ideas for the bowling club, such as having five bands on one night, alternating between the two music rooms, and having local brewers sponsor original music artists in the smaller room in the club, and creating a live podcast songwriter sing and chat hour from the smaller room.
"It's very exciting," Field says.
Likewise, he's looking forward to attracting to Newcastle those musical artists who have been giving the city a miss.
Field's theory is that Newcastle lacks the right size of a venue for acts who can draw a crowd, but can't find the right room.
That may not necessarily be the case, but there is certainly scope for drawing more touring acts to the city.
The acts Field has pulled to his Music People show reflect a well-connected player in the music game.
Exciting times, indeed.
The Locker Room gigs kick off this weekend. The schedule for May (shows from 8pm):
Saturday, May 6 Bermuda, Lost and Lucky Day
Friday, May 12 Ragdoll, Butterknife and Playground
Friday, May 19 Mishayla with double headliners Elestial and Tyrants
Friday, May 26 Photo of the Moon
Saturday, May 27 Halfway Homebuoy, Welter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.