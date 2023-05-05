"They are making waves, they've been written about in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Guardian, been on The Project, the Today show. They acknowledge they are wonderful community hubs, but the majority of users were an ageing demographic. So they built two stages at the Petersham Bowling Club [180 standing and 70 standing]. Now they do live music Friday and Saturday and picnic on the green, outdoor cinemas. They've tapped into a young crowd. It is part of the resurgence of bowling clubs.