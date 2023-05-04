Banging Denmark by Van Badham 2pm & 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Big Brew Day 'Royal' VIP Brewing Experience 9.45am to 2pm, Newcastle Brew Shop, 70-72 Orlando Road, Lambton.
Buds Juniors Family Funday 11am, Adamstown Oval.
Drag Bingo hosted by Timberlina 7pm, Wallsend Diggers & Mezz Bar, Wallsend.
Follow The Line 10am to 4pm, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle, Nobby's Beach.
Greyhound Super Series 4.30pm to 10pm, ft. music from Troy Kemp & the Ladbrokes 715, The Gardens, 104 Sandgate Road, Birmingham Gardens.
Lake Mac Autumn Fair 9am to 4pm, Speers Point Park.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Newcastle Youth Orchestra's 10th Anniversary Celebration 7pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, Auckland Street, Newcastle.
Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Port Stephens Produce Market 9am to 1pm, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe 2pm & 7pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, 26-28 Lindsay Street, Lambton.
The Party - Spiegeltent Saturday 5pm & 7.45pm, Sunday 4pm & 6.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
This Is Not Waste 9.30am, Wallsend Rotunda, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Tocal Field Days Saturday 9am to 5pm & Sunday 9am to 4pm, Tocal Agricultural College, Tocal. Exhibitions, food, family-friendly activities, live music and competitions.
Urban Wine Walk 12pm to 4pm, various locations in Newcastle CBD.
Variety Bash Fundraiser 12pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Australian Ice Hockey League Newcastle North Stars vs Central Coast Rhinos 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Celtic Illusion The Magic Returns 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Beginners Ukulele Workshop 12.30pm, Carrington Bowling Club.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Jesmond Jam 8.30am to 4.30pm, Newcastle Disc Golf, Jesmond Park.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Mothers Day Markets 2pm to 6pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club.
Newcastle Ceramic Painting Workshop 10am to 4pm, Cardiff Senior Citizens Centre, Harrison Street, Cardiff.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Colour Frenzy Fun Walk or Run 10am to 12pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle East.
Worimi Aboriginal NP Coastal Forest and Dune Walk to Tin City 9am to 4pm, Stockton Beach.
BandAid #4 Saturday, 2pm to 10pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. Ft. Bloody Hell, Soy Boy, Sitting Down, Midway, Ben Leece & The Left Of The Dial, Atlas Franklin Alexander, Fungas, Craterface, Where's Jimmy? and many more.
Luke O'Shea & Lyn Bowtell Saturday, 7pm, Quikz In The Hunter (Hotel Denman), Cessnock Road, Abermain.
Hack The Mainframe, with Trashed Again, Idle Threat, Outer Control Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
The Dark Clouds, with Simon Chainsaw & The Liberators, The Hurricanes, Saturday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Richard Clapton, with Richie Branco 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Dirty Suits, with Richie Gudgeon Sunday, 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
