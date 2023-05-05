Newcastle Northstars welcome back key defender John Kennedy jnr as they eye a tough weekend double-header in Australian Ice Hockey League.
The Northstars posted their first win of the 2023 campaign last weekend, beating Sydney Bears 3-2 on the road.
The result came after back-to-back losses in Melbourne to open the season.
The arrival of some of their imports and return of players from international duty proved pivotal against the Bears.
Northstars coach Kevin Noble was excited to now also have Kennedy jnr back as they prepared to play Canberra in Canberra on Saturday (5.15pm) before hosting Central Coast Rhinos at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday (4pm).
"We have a really tough test ahead of us on Saturday night," Noble said.
"It's a really tough bus trip back and to play the next day at home.
"We will insert a few more bodies back from the national program. Adding a key, top-four guy into our D core is huge.
"John's a solid, stay-at-home puck-moving defenceman who's one of the best at that in our league, so it really gives our defence a huge boost that we really need."
Canberra had mixed results last weekend, downing Melbourne Ice 7-1 then losing 3-2 to the Mustangs while expansion side Central Coast are yet to post a win in six outings.
"[Central Coast] have had a difficult start to the season but they're adding in some key imports that will be imperative to their success and something that we have to be ready for," Noble said.
"I've been stressing to the guys all week, we can't look past Canberra. They're a very good team and a team that's had our number in the last couple of years, so we have to be ready for that. And it's a really tough place to play.
"But Central Coast will be equally as challenging."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
