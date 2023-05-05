Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

John Kennedy jnr returns for Newcastle Northstars in Australian Ice Hockey League

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Kennedy jnr is back on the ice this weekend. Picture AK Hockey Shots
John Kennedy jnr is back on the ice this weekend. Picture AK Hockey Shots

Newcastle Northstars welcome back key defender John Kennedy jnr as they eye a tough weekend double-header in Australian Ice Hockey League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.