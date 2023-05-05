University of Newcastle may be considered one of Newcastle championship netball's title contenders but coach Traci Baber said they would not be taking newcomers Waratah lightly in round two on Saturday.
University were pipped 42-41 by four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in their grand final rematch in opening-round action last weekend while Waratah went down 34-31 to Junction Stella, who were fifth last season, in their own nail-biting affair.
Waratah present a largely unknown contingent.
"A fair few of their championship players played at the open day that we had and they're very strong," Baber said.
"We're certainly not taking them lightly. I think it will be a good game."
Baber will look to her opens squad with shooters Sabina Gomboso (unavailable) and Millie Tonkin (injury) out as well as circle defender Sophie Hickling (injury).
They will, however, have Veronica Smith back in action after the experienced circle defender was unavailable in round one. She is set to team up with sister Renee in the defence end.
Waratah co-coach Dwight Graham expects the inclusion of circle defender Bianca Litjens to strengthen the new side.
"Bianca will add defence in the fact that we'll have three strong ones that can play circle defence and we'll be able to have fresher legs," Graham said.
"It will be a really tough game. It will be a step up from last week, I'm sure, but it's about trying not to let them put us off our game too much.
"We've had a talk about not getting too hung up on the teams we're playing. So we've been focusing on ourselves and this week we've worked quite hard on trying to bring the ball out of defence and then trying to put the shooters in a nice strong shooting position."
Key players for Waratah include experienced centre and vice-captain Catherine Levey.
"She's been with the Waratah club a long time and played in our top team the whole time and is very strong," Graham said.
"She's very quick. She's super fit and she just sets a great example around effort, both at training and on the court."
In other round-two-action, Souths play Junction Stella, West take on Kotara South and Nova meet BNC Whanau.
All games are at 2.30pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.