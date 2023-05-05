Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Waratah play University of Newcastle in round 2 of Newcastle championship netball: 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratah centre and vice-captain Catherine Levey in action during round one. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Waratah centre and vice-captain Catherine Levey in action during round one. Picture by Peter Lorimer

University of Newcastle may be considered one of Newcastle championship netball's title contenders but coach Traci Baber said they would not be taking newcomers Waratah lightly in round two on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.