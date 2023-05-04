Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

University of Newcastle research: bird flies from Stockton to Japan

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bar-tailed Godwit from the Hunter was spotted in Japan on April 18. Picture supplied.
The Bar-tailed Godwit from the Hunter was spotted in Japan on April 18. Picture supplied.

A STOCKTON bird has given sitting ducks a run for their money after it was spotted more than 8000km away in the mudflats of Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.