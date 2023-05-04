Coach Matt Ellis has urged the Hunter Wildfires to up the aggression as they prepare to host Jack Scott Cup pace-setters Sydney University Gold at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Wildfires opened their campaign in Sydney women's premier rugby union with an almost flawless 70-0 rout of West Harbour.
But they were brought crashing back down to earth in a 15-7 loss to Western Sydney in round two last weekend.
"We've got to be better at our set piece," Ellis said.
"We've got to win our own ball, so scrums, line-outs. We just need to be aggressive and direct and stick to our shape as well, and have a bit of faith in that.
"We know we've got to step up and definitely improve on last week's game, but there was still a lot of positives and it wasn't all doom and gloom."
Sydney University Gold have opened their season with wins over Western Sydney (43-5) and Easts (52-19) and are widely regarded as the team to beat.
The Wildfires made their first semi-finals appearance in Jack Scott Cup last year and are targeting a repeat performance in 2023.
"Everyone was a bit down from our result last weekend but the girls have bounced back really well at training," Ellis said.
"We're looking forward to running out against Uni and seeing where we're really at."
The Wildfires will be boosted by the return of captain Susannah Cooke, who was unavailable last round.
Lynn Koelman is back in the Wildfires jersey after playing Super W for Western Force.
"Lynn will sit on the bench for us," Ellis said. "She played hooker for us last year but can cover a few positions and having her back is good for us as well.
"We'll have a couple of changes. We've got a couple of girls playing CHS sevens and are just trying to manage people's workloads a bit."
ACT Brumbies player Kate Holland (knee injury) and NSW Waratahs squad member Georgia Chapple (week off) are still at least one week away from being available.
The game is at 3pm and will be followed by the Wanderers' clash with Waratah (4.30pm) in Hunter Rugby Union women's round four.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
