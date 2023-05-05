Danny Priest is not so much worried about Terrigal-Avoca's performance in round five of Black Diamond Cup Men's on Saturday.
The Cardiff coach is more interested in how the Hawks measure up.
The two sides are set to go head-to-head for the first time since the Panthers ended Cardiff's 2022 season in last year's preliminary final.
In doing so, Terrigal-Avoca booked their 10th straight grand final appearance.
"It will gauge more where we're at than where they're at, which is what we want to see," Priest said.
"We know how good they are, so we just want to see where we are."
The Hawks are fifth on eight points, equal with fourth-placed defending champions Killarney Vale, while Terrigal-Avoca are in a two-way tussle for second place with Maitland on 12 points.
Newcastle City, who have the bye this weekend, are setting the pace on 16.
"We started pretty poorly but, like a lot of teams, we've had a lot of injuries and unavailabilities for multiple reasons," Priest said.
"But it's coming along alright. We've got to play some 16-year-olds in their first year of senior footy, who have done really well."
Cardiff will be bolstered by the return of experienced trio Billy King, Troy Denholm and Will Graetz on Saturday.
"They're all tall ruckmen forward-type guys, so something we've lacked," Priest said.
"Terrigal are quite tall and that's where they beat us in the prelim last year, their height."
The Marlins host Killarney Vale, Singleton are at home to The Blues and Warners Bay play Maitland away.
There is also plenty on the line in the Black Diamond Cup Women's clash between Cardiff and Terrigal-Avoca at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
The Panthers are caught in a three-way logjam with Newcastle City and Killarney Vale on 12 points atop the standings while the Hawks are fourth with eight points.
A win for Cardiff, who lost several key players to the Sydney competition after a strong last season and have been blooding plenty of rising talent, would keep them right in the mix.
Lake Macquarie and Warners Bay battle at Tulkaba, Singleton are at home to Killarney Vale and Newcastle City have the bye.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.