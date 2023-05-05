CHANGES to the national redress scheme, making it easier to navigate and available to more people, are a step in the right direction, Hunter survivor advocates say.
The joint founder and spokesman for the Hunter Manning Clergy Abused Network, Bob O'Toole, said the changes addressed at least some of the issues he has raised with the national redress scheme for victims of institutional child sexual abuse inquiry.
"One of the things I gave evidence about was the matrix for claims," Mr O'Toole said. "One size doesn't fit everybody, that was my concern."
The federal government has announced a raft of changes to make the scheme more accessible, including expanding it to include prisoners and a wider range of former child migrants.
Newcastle-based solicitor Robert McKessar, senior partner at Braye Cragg Solicitors, said the changes were welcome, particularly those relevant to survivors with a criminal conviction.
Along with other advocates, Mr McKessar argued that survivors should be supported and encouraged to explore both avenues of redress, via civil action and the national redress scheme.
"They have to be careful to be aware of their civil rights when they are determining what they should do with the matter," Mr McKessar said. "They should be aware of both aspects and be able to take advice about them."
There has been no change to the maximum payout allowed under the scheme which is $150,000.
In his submission to the inquiry, Hamilton-based Peter Kelso, director of Kelso Lawyers, was also critical of the stipulations placed on people with a criminal record.
"In our experience, it is a relatively common experience for victims of historic child abuse to have a criminal record, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the abuse," Mr Kelso said in his submission.
Kelso Lawyers has supported survivors make 48 applications to the scheme, resulting in redress offers ranging between $15,000 and $150,000 with an average amount of redress awarded being $97,263.
The changes, announced on Thursday, are part of the federal government's response to an independent review of the scheme by the Joint Standing Committee.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the government was seeking to make the redress process as smooth as possible.
"The government's main concern is the wellbeing of survivors," she said.
The changes include offering reassessment of an application if a relevant institution subsequently joins the scheme; removing the restrictions on people applying from prison; and, making changes to the process related to serious criminal convictions to reduce the number of people required to go through the full special assessment process.
Also, separate payments will be combined to simplify the assessment process and ensure all redress outcomes recognise the impact of the abuse survivors experienced; and, further expanding access to redress for former child migrants who are not Australian citizens or permanent residents.
The change relating to prisoners would give them the choice to apply for redress while in jail or wait to apply upon release from jail.
Ms Rishworth said the changes would be subject to legislative change, to be agreed with state and territory governments. The Joint Standing Committee Inquiry into the Implementation of the National Redress Scheme was launched in December last year and is still accepting submissions.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.