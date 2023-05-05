Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter survivor advocates welcome changes to national redress scheme

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The joint founder and spokesman for the Clergy Abused Network, Bob O'Toole, supports changes to the national redress scheme.
The joint founder and spokesman for the Clergy Abused Network, Bob O'Toole, supports changes to the national redress scheme.

CHANGES to the national redress scheme, making it easier to navigate and available to more people, are a step in the right direction, Hunter survivor advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.