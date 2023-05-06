For 15 years, Helen Cullen has been plunging herself into the icy water of Merewether Baths each winter Sunday, and she thinks more people should do the same.
Merewether Mackerels Winter Swimming Club will launch their 51st season on the morning of 7 May, inviting people to take the plunge across the cold months.
The group meets every Sunday morning through winter. The swims are competitive, but most members come to socialise.
The Mackerels work on a 'handicap system' where each swimmer has the opportunity to win by starting a race at different times. This system means each swimmer can make their Mackerels experience as competitive or relaxed as they would like.
"My favourite thing is the friendship that comes with it and the fact that you get to meet so many nice people," Ms Cullen said. "Through the club, you make friendships outside."
"Our motto is 'friendship and fitness'," club president Steven Weller said. "Winter swimming is a funny thing. It is a stupid idea and it tends to attract people who want to have a laugh or not take the sport too seriously."
But one thing the Mackerels do take seriously is the opportunity for female members to compete at all levels.
Sunday's launch will see the club push for female swimmers to compete in the Northern Districts inter-club swimming competition for the first time.
Mr Weller said winter swimming is historically a mean sport and getting the green light for women to enter competitions has been a "work in progress".
For swimmers like Ms Cullen, who started with the Mackerels while it was a mens-only affair, this change would keep in step with the supportive nature of her club.
She began swimming with the Mackerels after male friends in the club invited her to come. A large cohort of women now attend each season.
"Gradually, we encouraged other friends to come and there was no backlash from the men," Ms Cullen said. "The encouragement we get is [great]."
The community can join from 8am today for a pipe band, friendly race and hot soup with club members. Each person will pay $3 for liability cover but do not need to sign up with the club.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
