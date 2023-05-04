Man armed with blade holds up Port Stephens club

A MAN armed with a box cutter has robbed a Port Stephens club, prompting a police investigation.
Officers have been told that a man armed with a blade - and with his face covered - entered Soldiers Point Bowling Club about 7pm on Tuesday and held-up the venue.
Police said the man allegedly threatened club staff members and demanded cash before he fled the scene.
No-one is believed to have been injured during the ordeal.
Investigators from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are looking into the robbery.
Detectives are calling for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers either through the online reporting portal or by phoning 1800 333 000.
Information is passed on to police anonymously on the Crime Stoppers platform.
