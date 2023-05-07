Why lists of poor suburbs haven't changed much in nearly 30 years

Late last month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released its index of disadvantage for suburbs across Australia.
The media responded on cue. Clickbait headlines shouted 'How does your suburb rank?' and 'Poorest suburbs revealed'.
By the next day the story was over, probably because the list of poorest neighbourhoods was pretty much the same as last time, when the numbers were crunched for the 2016 census. And pretty much the same as disadvantaged lists going back to the 1986 census when the index in its current form was first devised.
I'm staring at the 1986 list right now.
For Newcastle and the Lower Hunter, localities named a fortnight ago as the poorest in our region in 2021 occupied a similarly humble position in the 1986 listing. So we've had a long time to build our understanding of why people in certain places are worse off than others.
While every place is different, there are common things from one disadvantaged suburb to the next, going right back to the mid-1980s.
The first is poverty. For 2021 the ABS calculates that the median income for a household in NSW was $1829. In Point Piper in 2021 the typical household received $4530 per week. In one of the bottom-ranked neighbourhoods in NSW, close to home, a typical household weekly income was a mere $730.
A common family in this poor neighbourhood - and there are many variations, to be sure - has a single mum and two children. Family breakdown has always been a pathway into poverty.
So is chronic illness, drug addiction and prolonged unemployment.
Not surprisingly, this single-mum family is detached from the labour market. Across her lowly-ranked neighbourhood the stats tell me only one in four adults have any sort of regular paid work. Only 8 per cent of adults hold tertiary education qualifications, compared with the state average of 28 per cent.
This neighbourhood is young, with an average age of 31 years compared with the state average of 39 years. The younger average age in our case study neighbourhood comes from the high number of school-aged children in the area.
Already a pathway of disadvantage is being concreted. Their local primary school, and I looked this up on the My School web site, records well-below average scores right across its NAPLAN results. The local high school similarly records well-below state average results for its HSC leavers.
Not surprisingly, again, given this poor educational experience, around one in three people aged 15 to 24 in this neighbourhood are what is known as 'disengaged': not enrolled at school, university or TAFE, or not in a job.
Finally, the most common characteristic across households in this neighbourhood is they are eligible for public housing.
Quite obviously, when the ABS generates its index of disadvantage those postcodes with the highest concentrations of public housing also contain the highest concentrations of disadvantaged households.
Twenty years ago, public policy makers seemed to think it was a good idea to dismantle public housing estates in NSW, supposedly to end the cycle of inter-generational poverty and rid public housing tenants of the stigma of a struggle-street postcode. Now, when housing availability is in crisis, the common sense of society maintaining a stock of public housing has thankfully re-emerged.
But ensuring a roof overhead is a small part of addressing ongoing poverty. If we are finding nothing much has changed in the Lower Hunter, poverty wise, since the mid-1980s, perhaps we should be questioning how we deliver welfare and services to disadvantaged households.
After three or four decades where free-market economics and light-touch intervention have clearly worked for the Point Pipers of the world, where growing the cake delivers more and more cake, poor neighbourhoods still survive on crumbs.
So what can we do?
Call me old-fashioned, but didn't we have two elections recently, one state, one federal, where the Labor Party celebrated landslide victories across the Hunter, returning seven state MPs, with ministries aplenty, and four federal MPs, a splurge of red across the electoral maps, postcode after postcode of MPs wearing social justice badges proudly on their lapels?
But do they realise they are now in power, that they now run Macquarie Street and Canberra, that they are the ones responsible for a solution?
