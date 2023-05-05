Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Winarch's plans for Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie live music amphitheatre gathering speed

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of Cedar Mill's planned 30,000 amphitheatre at Morisset. Picture supplied.
An artist's impression of Cedar Mill's planned 30,000 amphitheatre at Morisset. Picture supplied.

IN a matter of weeks the most prominent part of the former Morisset Golf Course's $235 million transformation into an events and tourism hub is expected to take shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.