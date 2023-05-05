Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Jimmy Rees making everyone giggle in his re-invention as a viral comedy star

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 5 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Jimmy Rees' videos have been viewed 21.6 million times on TikTok. Picture by Janis House Photography
Some of Jimmy Rees' videos have been viewed 21.6 million times on TikTok. Picture by Janis House Photography

IN the world of children's entertainment Jimmy Rees, aka Jimmy Giggle, was one of Australia's most recognisable stars for more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.