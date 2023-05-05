Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kookaburra Ky Willott back for cameo with home club Norths

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ky Willott. left, in action for Norths before his call-up for Australia.
Ky Willott. left, in action for Norths before his call-up for Australia.

Kookaburras player Ky Willott will make a one-off appearance for home club Norths on Sunday when the leaders take on last-placed Tigers in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.