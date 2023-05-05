Kookaburra Ky Willott back for cameo with home club Norths

Kookaburras player Ky Willott will make a one-off appearance for home club Norths on Sunday when the leaders take on last-placed Tigers in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Willott scored for Australia on Sunday as they finished their FIH Pro League campaign in Christchurch with a 4-2 victory over the host nation. He also slotted a penalty in the shootout win over Great Britain a day earlier.
Norths, coached by Ky's father David, had a 2-2 draw with Gosford last week to remain unbeaten on nine points after five rounds. The face Tigers at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, Broadmeadow, from 3pm.
Meanwhile, Wests captain and co-coach Chris Boyle hopes his side can build off 3-1 win over Maitland last week when they take on Souths at 12pm.
Sam Mudford scored a hat-trick for Wests, who were down a goal early but then dominated for a second win of the season.
"It was a really good win and we just played well as a team," Boyle said.
"Muddy obviously stood out with a hat-trick and he played unreal, but as a team we were just solid.
"They scored in the first 30 seconds and then that was it. That was their only real attack of the game, so it was good.
"We've been in games before but we just converted our chances this time. We finally felt like we all clicked, so it was nice.
"We just want to string some wins together now."
Wests were also aided last week by a star cameo from Pakistan captain Muhammad Umar Bhutta in midfield, but he has since returned home for work. Boyle hoped to get him back later in the season.
Bayden Smith, who was out last week, is at the NSW under-18s titles this weekend, while Will Searle is also unavailable for Wests.
Souths downed Wests 1-0 to open the season but Boyle said his side had since improved their depth.
Wests are fifth on four points but they will leapfrog Souths (also on four points) with a win and potentially join either Maitland or Gosford, who play each other at Wyong (12pm), on six points.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, joint unbeaten leaders Gosford take on Regals at Broadmeadow at 4.15pm and Uni play Souths at 3pm.
Co-leaders Oxfords travel to Wyong to play Norah Head at 2.15pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
