Free drug naloxone to stop opioid deaths needs more distribution, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says

By Damon Cronshaw
May 5 2023 - 7:00pm
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins said "the war on drugs mindset has got us nowhere". Picture by Keegan Carroll
The peak body for GPs has called for more awareness about a life-saving drug that is available at Hunter pharmacies, as deaths from overdose in the region mount.

Damon Cronshaw

