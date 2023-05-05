The peak body for GPs has called for more awareness about a life-saving drug that is available at Hunter pharmacies, as deaths from overdose in the region mount.
The free drug - naloxone - can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.
The latest Penington Institute data shows that 235 people died in the Hunter from "unintentional overdose" from 2016 to 2020.
Newcastle had the highest rate of drug deaths in the region with 85 recorded in that period, rising from 48 (2006 to 2010) and 68 (2011 to 2015).
Natural and semi-synthetic pharmaceuticals such as morphine and oxycodone are the main opioids involved in overdose deaths, followed by heroin.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) said awareness of naloxone's availability should be boosted.
It also urged political leaders to "end the pointless war on drugs", amid rising overdose deaths and a lack of police diversion programs and cautions in NSW for people carrying small amounts of illicit drugs.
All states, except NSW, give police the discretion to use diversion programs rather than criminal charges for at least a "first strike" offence.
The NSW government does, however, want more people to know about naloxone. It lists the drug as being available at numerous pharmacies in the Hunter and across the state.
Tanika Neville, a pharmacist with City Pharmacy in Hunter Street in Newcastle, said "awareness definitely needs to be raised" about naloxone.
"We do have it available, but I don't see many people coming in for it," Ms Neville said.
"We do open up those discussions with certain patients."
RACGP drugs spokesperson Dr Hester Wilson said an intranasal spray version of the drug is now available.
"It's vital to spread the message that it is now free under the Take Home Naloxone program," Dr Wilson said.
It is available at pharmacies, treatment centres, needle and syringe programs and custodial release programs.
"You don't need a prescription," she said.
"Let's boost awareness among GPs, other healthcare workers including nurses, people who use opioid drugs and people who know people who use these drugs."
A National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre report, released on Thursday, said there were 1788 drug-induced deaths in Australia in 2021, which amounted to five deaths a day.
Centre deputy director, Associate Professor Amy Peacock, said the rate of drug-induced deaths had risen by 3.5 per cent a year on average since 2002, with a peak in 2017.
"Many of these deaths occurred in the home," A/Prof Peacock said.
Many opioid users, particularly those using illicit drugs, end up in the criminal justice system.
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said "the war on drugs mindset has got us nowhere and it's high time for change".
"As a nation, we gain precisely nothing from throwing the book at people, treating alcohol and other drug use as some sort of moral failing, stigmatising people," she said.
The Newcastle Herald has previously reported that the drug war expanded in the Hunter over a decade.
The number of arrests almost doubled in the region from 2012 to 2021, but in wealthy areas of Sydney drug offences fell or remained stable over that time.
Dr Higgins also highlighted the lack of "ready and affordable drug and alcohol treatment, particularly for those with opioid dependence".
"That must change if we want to reverse current trends and save lives at risk."
Melanie Walker, chief executive of the Australian Alcohol and other Drugs Council, said about 200,000 people a year received drug and alcohol treatment in Australia, but "up to 500,000 people are missing out due to a current lack of funding and capacity".
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners Association, said when she first started in general practice more than 20 years ago "a lot of people were taking a lot of opioids for a long time".
"We're mindful these days about opioids being used for particular instances for short periods and trying to get people off them pretty quickly," she said.
To share a story of drug or alcohol addiction and the search for treatment, email dcronshaw@newcastleherald.com.au.
