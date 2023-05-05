Broadmeadow bolster attack ahead of NPL clash with Charlestown

Fresh from putting five goals past Adamstown, Broadmeadow have added to their attack with the signing of Josh Benson from Lambton Jaffas.
Broadmeadow, who sit fourth on 14 points from eight games, host leaders Charlestown Azzurri (21 points) on Sunday at Magic Park in round 10 of the NPL men's Northern NSW competition.
Benson, who as an under 20s player can switch clubs outside of the window for roster changes, will be available for Magic on Sunday after Jaffas granted him a release this week. Coach John Bennis confirmed Benson will be part of his squad.
As a substitute, Benson scored a crucial late goal for a 10-man Jaffas line-up in their dramatic 3-2 victory over Azzurri last Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval but is changing clubs in search of more opportunities.
The former Jets academy player joined Cooks Hill last year and scored six goals in 14 appearances. He was one of several players to follow coach David Tanchevski from Cooks Hill to Jaffas for this season.
Broadmeadow defeated Rosebud 5-0 last week after scoring four goals, including two from Riley Smith, in the opening 25 minutes. However, senior midfielder Keanu Moore will be sidelined with injury on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, third-placed Weston (17 points) host New Lambton (5) at 2.30pm and Maitland (9) travel to Darling Street Oval to take on Newcastle Olympic (13) from 4pm.
New Lambton regain defender Sam Maxwell from a two-game suspension.
The Magpies, the defending premiers, will be desperate to revive their season after a goalless draw with Cooks Hill last week left them ninth, 12 points off first spot but with a game in hand on the top three.
Olympic, who are sixth after a 2-1 win over New Lambton last week, are backing up from a 2-1 extra-time victory over Cooks Hill on Tuesday night in the Australia Cup.
Weston are also on the back-up after losing 1-0 to Valentine on Wednesday night in an NPL catch-up game.
On Saturday at 2.30pm, second-placed Jaffa (19 points) host Cooks Hill (10) and fifth-placed Edgeworth (14) travel to Adamstown (5).
Edgeworth defeated New Lambton 2-1 in the Australia Cup at Alder Park on Tuesday night.
Valentine (11) take on bottom side Lake Macquarie (1) at Hunter Sports Centre at 5pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
