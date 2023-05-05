Kayobi takes detours on road to The Coast at Gosford

Kayobi hasn't had the path Sam Kavanagh wanted to the $500,000 The Coast (1600m) at Gosford on Saturday, but the Newcastle trainer is confident the four-year-old is good enough to still be competitive.
The Maurice gelding was impressive in his only start at Gosford, winning his 1200m Provincial-Midway Championships heat first-up on March 16.
However, he failed to handle a heavy Randwick track a month ago when fourth, six lengths away from Kris Lees-trained winner Spangler, as favourite in the $500,000 final (1400m). Kayobi had every chance but was flat over the final stages and was found with his mud in his airway post-race.
Kavanagh welcomed the likelihood of a drier track this time around but lamented a disrupted lead-in for Kayobi, which was to race two weeks ago at Tamworth or Hawkesbury before a float accident left him with a minor leg cut.
"We haven't had a lot of luck with him this prep," Kavanagh said.
"He was terrific first-up, then that really wet track at Randwick was disappointing. We're just hoping we can put it down to the track because he's worked well since.
"Unfortunately though he's four weeks between runs. It would have been nice to trial him in between but they got moved to the synthetic track and we then elected to go to the races.
"That track [at Rosehill last week] then got downgraded to a heavy rating so we elected for today.
"It's not going to be easy for him to go four weeks between runs but he's in a really good place, he's working well and he's certainly good enough to be competitive.
"This was always our end goal but it wasn't the path we were hoping for to get here."
Another question mark over Kayobi is The Coast's distance, given he has not raced beyond 1400m.
"We've always felt he's a miler," he said. "It's funny that we're going into tomorrow with people saying he's suspect at a mile, but I was worried about 1200 first-up knowing he's a miler.
"If he can run the sectionals that he's shown over the shorter distances and he does get a mile, he's going to mature into a very handy horse.
"It's a strong enough field though. Military Expert was placed in a group 1 in the spring and Welwal was placed in group 1s in Europe, so we'll know he's a spring horse if he wins."
Kayobi was a $7.50 TAB chance on Friday. Lees won the race last year with Rustic Steel and he has Loch Eagle ($15), Razeta ($18) and Bellatrix Black ($26) in it on Saturday.
At the Sunshine Coast, Kavanagh has long shot Miss Einstein ($31) in the listed Silk Stocking (1400m).
He said the race had long been a target for Miss Einstein but it had come up stronger than expected.
"She gets blinkers for the first time and I think she will really enjoy them. Her work has been really good and you would think she would run really well," he said.
"But she's an older mare that hasn't won for a while and hasn't had much luck this prep, so we'd probably need to have a very advantageous run and all the luck."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
