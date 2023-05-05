Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kayobi takes detours on road to The Coast at Gosford

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayobi working at Newcastle. Picture by Kate Roots
Kayobi working at Newcastle. Picture by Kate Roots

Kayobi hasn't had the path Sam Kavanagh wanted to the $500,000 The Coast (1600m) at Gosford on Saturday, but the Newcastle trainer is confident the four-year-old is good enough to still be competitive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.