Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan staying sharp for CT with shot at Gold Coast Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 5 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan at Bells Beach. Picture WSL
Ryan Callinan at Bells Beach. Picture WSL

World No.8 Ryan Callinan will compete at the Challenger Series (CS) opener on the Gold Coast starting this weekend to stay sharp, while Merewether clubmates Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic launch their campaigns to return to the Championship Tour (CT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.