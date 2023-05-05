Ryan Callinan staying sharp for CT with shot at Gold Coast Pro

World No.8 Ryan Callinan will compete at the Challenger Series (CS) opener on the Gold Coast starting this weekend to stay sharp, while Merewether clubmates Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic launch their campaigns to return to the Championship Tour (CT).
Callinan missed the CT mid-season cut after an injury-marred start to 2022 but stormed back to the elite level with second on the CS. He then thrived under the pressure of the cut this year, finishing runner-up at Bells Beach last month to cement his place inside the top 22.
The CT moves to the Surf Ranch Pro in California on May 27-28 but Callinan will first tackle the second-tier Gold Coast Pro, starting in the round of 64 against Kalani Ball and Timothe Bisso.
"I'm surfing in Snapper just to get some extra heats under the belt, keep practising and to surf Snapper with no one out is always a dream," Callinan said.
Baker made the cut last year on debut but missed out narrowly this time, finishing in equal 23rd. A quarter-finalist at Bells, he begins his CS run against Joan Duru and Adur Amatriain.
Cibilic missed the cut last year then fell just short of the CS top 10 and a CT return. He starts his second shot against Kolohe Andino and Cole Houshmand.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
