Why transition authority is key to seismic energy shift

LESS than a week after the Smashing Pumpkins gave music fans a dose of their grunge hit Zero at Broadmeadow, Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen was ready to blow them off the stage with a Muswellbrook announcement that will matter.
News that the federal government would establish a Net Zero Authority, revealed by the Newcastle Herald on Thursday night, was welcome in a region where those in power have not always kept those who work in energy front of mind in pledging an end to the industries that have sustained them and the towns where they live.
This, however, is a step to take the potential human cost of changes in the energy market out of the headlines after substantial lobbying for leaders to do more.
As long as that move means more timely support for Hunter workers, communities and businesses at the fulcrum of the change, it is most likely to be a good thing.
The authority promises to ensure the workers, industries and communities at the heart of the shift away from coal can seize opportunities as they feel the pinch of that transition.
It is unlikely to be an easy ride, even with a body ready to help support those feeling its whiplash most keenly.
"The Net-Zero Authority will allow the Hunter region to get on with the pressing task of decarbonisation in a dignified way now that a legislated commitment and investment has been made to support the families most exposed to the challenges of diversification," Hunter Community Environment Centre coordinator Johanna Lynch told reporter Matthew Kelly.
Perspectives on the pace and necessity of moving toward renewable energy vary, but few continue to argue it is not a direction we should travel at all.
With ageing state infrastructure like the now-defunct Liddell power station reaching the end of its lifespan, those arguing against a transition are finding fewer options available to maintain the comforts of the status quo.
Those who argue we aren't ready to abandon coal-fired power stations until renewable power is more proven clearly understand the importance of a gradual transition.
Given the authority is a measure designed entirely to capitalise on that shift and ensure growing pains are minimised, it is hard to argue its purpose is lacking.
Its effectiveness, however, will be monitored closely from those depending upon efficient support when it is needed the most.
