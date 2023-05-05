Newcastle Herald
Court rules man may seek damages for injuries after alleged abuse by Francis William Cable at Marist College

By Miklos Bolza
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:06pm
Brother Francis Cable outside Newcastle court in 2013. Picture by Darren Pateman
Despite a convicted paedophile teacher dying in prison, a man claiming he was sexually abused as a boy over five decades ago can still sue the Catholic school he attended.

