"It is hard to swallow," Jurman said. "It was another season that could have been. Good luck to the rest of the teams, but it's disappointing. When you look at the whole season, there were times when we didn't capitalise on where we were in the table. That hurts because there were games where, had we won, we would have moved up to third and things like that. There were a few games where copping last-minute goals cost us points and moving up the ladder. There were some positives but for me it is a disappointing season because we didn't make the finals. That is where I want to be playing."