Career Expo gives regional students opportunity to explore future options Advertising Feature

The Career Expo hosted by Career Links attracts thousands of school students and their parents from across the region every year. Picture supplied.

The Expo features local and interstate exhibitors including major universities, leading training colleges and employers. Picture supplied.

CAREER Links will host The Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Career Expo on Thursday, May 18 at the Newcastle Racecourse.

The Career Expo is the largest event of its kind in the region, attracting local and interstate universities, colleges, further education support organisations, employers and government services.

"This year the Career Expo has a focus on the Health Care Sector," Career Links CEO John Purcell said



"Being the largest employer in this region we wanted to showcase this important industry to our youth, highlighting the many careers on offer."

Over 4000 Students from the three school sectors will attend, testimony to the importance of such an event to our region's youth, looking to their future careers.



Schools from the Hunter and coastal regions both north and south of this region are also drawn to this large event.

Attending the Career Expo gives Students the opportunity to gain an insight into the realm of further education, training and skill sets required by Industries as part of their career journey.



With over 140 exhibitors attending, including large national and local organisation from the education, services and employment sectors, young people are able to speak directly with employers and investigate the career opportunities they offer.

Sponsorship for this event is integral to its ongoing success. Major sponsors include:



Platinum Sponsor the University of Newcastle;

Gold Sponsors Avondale University, TAFE NSW and Defence Force Recruiting;

Silver Sponsors RDA Hunter and Charles Sturt University.

"Their support ensures that Career Links will continue to offer our local youth an event that is equal to any staged in NSW," Mr Purcell said.





"Sponsorship gives students the opportunity to explore career options at this important time in their career journey and gives Career Links the opportunity to continue to expand the Expo each year."

The exhibits will be positioned in the main glasshouse and the trackside pavilion at the racecourse.

There will be a number of exhibits outside including Defence Force vehicles, TAFE NSW trade exhibits and services such as Police, Ambulance NSW and NSW Fire Brigade.

The Career Expo is open to parents and the general public until 3pm. Entry is $5 per person.

For further information on the Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Career Expo visit www.newcastlecareerexpo.com.au or call 02 4967 1050.

CAREER LINKS

Career Links is a not-for-profit organisation that has been delivering services to the youth of the region for over 23 years.

It provides a range of programs, events and services, which connect young people with business, education, community and families, enabling them to transition from school to further education and employment.

Career Links will stage two other major events in August for regional youth transitioning from school, particularly those with a disability.

The Future Choices Expo in the Hunter (Wednesday, August 2) and Central Coast (Wednesday, August 30) have a focus on young people with disability and offer an opportunity to speak with exhibitors about opportunities with assistance available.

"Young people find the transitional period challenging and complexities associated with having a disability, no matter how slight, makes it very complex," Career Links Events Manager Ashlee Kelly stated. 'The Futures Choices Expos are valuable events for young people and their parent/carers to attend."