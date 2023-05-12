Atwea providing new career pathways Advertising Feature

I revel in looking after the elderly with a passion that comes from knowing that this stage of life is at its most delicate and requires someone to look after them with compassion. - Abbie Lee

Abbie Lee enrolled with Atwea College in 2020 and completed a pre-vocational program in Aged Care. Picture Shutterstock.

Abbie Lee was an early school leaver and young mother who supported her young family for several years before she had the opportunity to study again.



But she didn't let that stop her.

Abbie enrolled with Atwea College in 2020 and completed a pre-vocational program in Aged Care.



Prior to commencing her studies at Atwea, Abbie had obtained employment in the aged care industry at RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village.



With the assistance of Atwea she has been able to turn this opportunity into a new career.

Following the successful completion of pre-vocational program in Aged Care, Abbie continued her studies and went on to complete a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) in February 2021.



Those who work directly with Abbie say that as a student, and person "Abbie has a deep level of understanding and appreciation for people in the later stages of their life."

Abbbie says she chose to study Aged Care with Atwea because she genuinely believe in her ability to work well with others and provide care for people in the aged care environment.

"Looking after aged adults can be challenging for some people," Abbie says.



"But for me, I revel in looking after the elderly with a passion that comes from knowing that this stage of life is at its most delicate and requires someone to look after them with compassion.

"I also love hearing about their stories and journeys.

"Some people 'feel sorry' for older people but I don't see it that way.



"I see them as people that have led amazing journeys and they don't need people to feel sorry for them, they just need a helping hand and someone that cares for them."

In 2021 Abbie won the Community Colleges Australia Student of the Year 2021 Award for her courage and commitment to taking the steps to better her life.



Are you looking to take the next step in your career journey but don't know where to start?



Atwea College is currently offering courses via the NSW fee-free* initiative.



For more information ring 02 4925 4200 or visit atwea.edu.au to learn more.