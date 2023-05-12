The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Careers Expo is a great opportunity for students to explore many different career interests, as well as the possibilities of gaining an apprenticeship or traineeship in the building and construction industry.
Your apprenticeship journey is the start of a promising career in the industry, which can often lead to other roles including contractor, foreman, supervisor, project manager, estimating manager and business owner.
With the current trade skills shortage, there has never been a better time to become an apprentice or trainee, in your chosen trade of interest.
As industry demand rises in the Newcastle and Hunter areas, Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices (MBA) are doing all they can to supply the next generation with as much information to encourage young people to consider a career in the building and construction industry.
Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices is a not-for-profit company that has been supplying the industry with apprentices and trainees for almost 25 years.
They offer all construction trades including carpentry, concreting, plumbing, roof plumbing, electrical, landscaping, plastering, painting and decorating, wall and floor tiling, bricklaying, as well as business traineeships.
We make hiring an apprentice or a trainee easy for businesses in our local regions by completing all paperwork and administrative duties.
Our rate is fully inclusive of recruitment costs, wages, superannuation, workers' compensation, TAFE fees and days, annual leave, sick leave and rostered days off.
We also assist with managing the employees and conduct regular onsite visits to ensure they are progressing through their training and are enjoying themselves onsite.
Our apprentices and trainees are indentured to MBA for the period of their training, providing them with job security and support.
Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices are excited to be part of the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo at Newcastle Racecourse on May 18 to answer all your building trade, apprenticeship and traineeship questions and encourage the next generation of industry experts.
For more information, please contact our friendly staff on (02) 4979 0170 or visit mbagtp.com.au.
From designing and developing advanced technologies to solving humanitarian problems, engineers play a critical role in shaping the world we live in.
Engineering is a diverse and impactful profession. It encompasses a vast range of disciplines, including mechanical, civil, structural, electrical, chemical, aerospace, and environmental.
Each has its unique challenges and opportunities, and engineers work collaboratively to solve problems and create innovative solutions.
Helen Link, Engineers Australia General Manager Newcastle, says the profession attracts a diverse group of people with varied backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.
"This diversity of thought promotes inclusivity, innovation and creativity, as engineers work together to develop new technologies and systems."
One of the most exciting aspects of engineering is the opportunity to work on projects that have the potential to change the world, such as technologies to combat climate change, developing advanced materials, building sustainable infrastructure, and creating innovative medical devices.
Mechanical engineers may work on designing and developing new automotive technologies, such as self-driving cars, while civil engineers may work on developing new sustainable infrastructure projects, such as green buildings and renewable energy systems.
Electrical engineers are at the heart of developing new electronic devices, while a chemical engineer may focus on creating new materials and processes for manufacturing.
"This diversity of projects in engineering means that there is something for everyone, and individuals can pursue their interests and passions while making a positive impact on the world," Helen says.
"Engineering is a rewarding profession that offers numerous career opportunities and advancement possibilities. Engineers are highly sought after by employers and the demand for skilled engineers is expected to grow in the coming years.
"Engineering is a diverse and interesting profession that offers numerous opportunities for individuals interested in science, technology and innovation. With a broad range of disciplines and projects, engineering offers something for everyone, and individuals can pursue their passions while making a positive impact."
Abbie Lee was an early school leaver and young mother who supported her young family for several years before she had the opportunity to study again.
But she didn't let that stop her.
Abbie enrolled with Atwea College in 2020 and completed a pre-vocational program in Aged Care.
Prior to commencing her studies at Atwea, Abbie had obtained employment in the aged care industry at RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village.
With the assistance of Atwea she has been able to turn this opportunity into a new career.
Following the successful completion of pre-vocational program in Aged Care, Abbie continued her studies and went on to complete a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) in February 2021.
Those who work directly with Abbie say that as a student, and person "Abbie has a deep level of understanding and appreciation for people in the later stages of their life."
Abbbie says she chose to study Aged Care with Atwea because she genuinely believe in her ability to work well with others and provide care for people in the aged care environment.
"Looking after aged adults can be challenging for some people," Abbie says.
"But for me, I revel in looking after the elderly with a passion that comes from knowing that this stage of life is at its most delicate and requires someone to look after them with compassion.
"I also love hearing about their stories and journeys.
"Some people 'feel sorry' for older people but I don't see it that way.
"I see them as people that have led amazing journeys and they don't need people to feel sorry for them, they just need a helping hand and someone that cares for them."
In 2021 Abbie won the Community Colleges Australia Student of the Year 2021 Award for her courage and commitment to taking the steps to better her life.
Are you looking to take the next step in your career journey but don't know where to start?
Atwea College is currently offering courses via the NSW fee-free* initiative.
For more information ring 02 4925 4200 or visit atwea.edu.au to learn more.
CAREER Links will host The Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Career Expo on Thursday, May 18 at the Newcastle Racecourse.
The Career Expo is the largest event of its kind in the region, attracting local and interstate universities, colleges, further education support organisations, employers and government services.
"This year the Career Expo has a focus on the Health Care Sector," Career Links CEO John Purcell said
"Being the largest employer in this region we wanted to showcase this important industry to our youth, highlighting the many careers on offer."
Over 4000 Students from the three school sectors will attend, testimony to the importance of such an event to our region's youth, looking to their future careers.
Schools from the Hunter and coastal regions both north and south of this region are also drawn to this large event.
Attending the Career Expo gives Students the opportunity to gain an insight into the realm of further education, training and skill sets required by Industries as part of their career journey.
With over 140 exhibitors attending, including large national and local organisation from the education, services and employment sectors, young people are able to speak directly with employers and investigate the career opportunities they offer.
Sponsorship for this event is integral to its ongoing success. Major sponsors include:
"Their support ensures that Career Links will continue to offer our local youth an event that is equal to any staged in NSW," Mr Purcell said.
"Sponsorship gives students the opportunity to explore career options at this important time in their career journey and gives Career Links the opportunity to continue to expand the Expo each year."
The exhibits will be positioned in the main glasshouse and the trackside pavilion at the racecourse.
There will be a number of exhibits outside including Defence Force vehicles, TAFE NSW trade exhibits and services such as Police, Ambulance NSW and NSW Fire Brigade.
The Career Expo is open to parents and the general public until 3pm. Entry is $5 per person.
For further information on the Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Career Expo visit www.newcastlecareerexpo.com.au or call 02 4967 1050.
Career Links is a not-for-profit organisation that has been delivering services to the youth of the region for over 23 years.
It provides a range of programs, events and services, which connect young people with business, education, community and families, enabling them to transition from school to further education and employment.
Career Links will stage two other major events in August for regional youth transitioning from school, particularly those with a disability.
The Future Choices Expo in the Hunter (Wednesday, August 2) and Central Coast (Wednesday, August 30) have a focus on young people with disability and offer an opportunity to speak with exhibitors about opportunities with assistance available.
"Young people find the transitional period challenging and complexities associated with having a disability, no matter how slight, makes it very complex," Career Links Events Manager Ashlee Kelly stated. 'The Futures Choices Expos are valuable events for young people and their parent/carers to attend."
For further information about Career Links visit www.careerlinks.nsw.edu.au.