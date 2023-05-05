HAMILTON welcome back the cavalry for the Hunter Rugby Union clash again University at Passmore Oval on Saturday but coach Cameron Murphy believes a change in attitude is just as important as personnel.
The Hawks were stung 30-21 by Southern Beaches at home last round.
"Beaches wanted it more than us," Murphy said. "We did some dumb things trying to work out of our own end. We were playing catch up footy with 20 minutes to go when we were only down by seven points.
"We are still a relatively new team. Eight from the grand final side last year arent playing. It takes a little bit of time to gel. In saying that, we definitely had the side last week to win that game. We didn't play to our plan and did some individual things, some brain snaps."
Captain Hamish McKie and experienced hooker Steve Lamont head a list of returnees that includes English lock Sam Townsley and winger Fiso Vasegote.
Powerhouse No.8 Abel Villi is also back after starting the season with the Hunter Wildfires.
"We definitely missed Hamish and Larry (Lamont) last week," Murphy said. "University are a strong side. They probably have the most dominant scrum in the competition."
Maitland welcome back captain Sam Callow for the top-of-the-table battle with premiers Merewether at Townson Oval.
"Sam is our captain and sets our standard," coach Luke Cunningham said. "The boys follow him. He leads all our stats every week and is one of those guys who lifts the calibre of players around him. He is also leads our lineout. Our lineout was good when he was gone, but he brings a whole new element to it. And he is just a competitor."
The Blacks produced one of their best defensively efforts in a 26-19 win over Wanderers last round and will need a repeat against a Greens pack powered by Kade Robinson, Lachy Miller and Lachy Milton
However, the Greens will be without goal-kicking fly-half Sam Bright who is being rested.
"I will believe that when I see it," Cunningham said about Bright' absence. "I had a look at their last five wins. Take out Southern Beaches (65-7) and Sam Bright has kicked them to victory in every game. He was the difference in both the semi and grand final last year. This year their win over Wanderers and the win against Uni last week, he kicked four.
"Merewether are blessed with depth in all positions so whoever they bring up I'm sure they have full confidence in them. We just need to worry about our own game and make sure our discipline is on song."
In the other game, Southern Beaches host Wanderers at Ernie Calland Field.
Meanwhile, Hunter schoolboys Tyler Jarvis, Fergus Tayler and Taimana Ellers have been selected in NSW Combined High School squad to vye for selection in the Gen Blue and NSW Schools teams.
Jarvis and Tayler are in the CHS 1 side and Ellers is in CHS 2s. They will play games against NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, Combined Associated schools, Greater Private Schools, Independent Sports Association and Association of Independent Co-Educational.
